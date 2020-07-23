Aspiration and Postmates Partner to Offer Better Financial Solutions to Essential Workers

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiration, America's socially-conscious financial firm, announced today that it is partnering to provide Postmates Fleet members with access to Aspiration's suite of financial offerings, including Aspiration's Spend and Save account which provides a better and more sustainable alternative to the big banks.

Financially, Aspiration's account offers the opportunity for customers to save up to $300 or more per year, compared to big banks. It offers a Pay What's Fair (even zero) monthly fee and extra services at cost, fee-free access at over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs, up to 10% cash back on debit card purchases and up to 15x higher interest than the national savings average.

And, while big banks put over $200 billion a year of customer money towards fossil fuel companies and projects like oil drilling and pipelines, Aspiration helps customers align their money with their values by offering fossil fuel free deposits, enabling customers to plant a tree every time they round up their purchase to the nearest dollar, showing AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) People/Planet impact scores for the places they shop, and allowing them to drive carbon neutral by providing offsets for every gallon of gas they purchase as part of Aspiration Plus.

"Providing the best resources to the Postmates fleet is a huge priority for us. Working with Aspiration to be able to provide a great banking solution to bolster financial wellness for our couriers is a seamless fit to our portfolio of benefits and resources," noted Rachel Kamen, who oversees Postmates' Fleet resources, adding that "Aspiration provides exactly the type of premium benefits that will help our fleet do better for themselves and for their future."

Noted Andrei Cherny, Co-Founder and CEO of Aspiration, "We've built Aspiration from the ground up to help people do more with their money. We're excited to be partnering with Postmates to help America's dedicated essential workers get the types of premium, sustainable financial benefits they deserve for being such an important part of our economy."

About Aspiration: Aspiration Partners, Inc is the first socially-conscious, sustainable financial firm built to help everyone spend, save, and invest to both "Do Well" and "Do Good." By bringing quality, ethical, and sustainable financial products to all, Aspiration Partners is on a mission to revolutionize the financial industry and change it for the better. In 2018, Aspiration became the first U.S. neobank to end its reliance on a third-party bank account structure. Deposits in the Aspiration Spend & Save cash management account are FDIC Insured up to $2.46 million per depositor by being swept to FDIC Member institutions. Aspiration Partners, Inc. is a certified B Corp. Headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA, Aspiration Partners, Inc. is backed by investors including Alpha Edison, AGO, UBS O'Connor Capital Solutions, DNS Capital, Sutter Rock, Allen & Company, the Omidyar Network, Social Impact Finance, the Husseini Group, Joseph Sanberg, Alex Pomeroy, Glenn "Doc" Rivers, Orlando Bloom, and Leonardo DiCaprio. For more information, visit Aspiration.com .

The Aspiration Spend & Save Account is a cash management account offered through Aspiration Financial, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and Member FINRA / SIPC providing brokerage services and products. An affiliate company, Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC, an SEC- RIA , provides investment advisory services. Aspiration Fund Adviser, LLC and Aspiration Financial, LLC are subsidiaries of Aspiration Partners, Inc. (" Aspiration "). Neither Aspiration Partners, Inc. nor any of its subsidiaries is a bank. Aspiration pledges to donate 10% of profit to charities.

Deposits are FDIC-insured up to $2.46 million per depositor by being swept to FDIC Member Institutions. Visit fdic.gov . Aspiration's Program Banks . Up to 15x higher interest than the national savings average only available to Aspiration Plus members after conditions have been met.

Nothing in this communication should be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or advice to buy or sell securities. Aspiration does not offer or provide tax or legal advice. Additional Disclaimers . For more information related to our product features please visit Aspiration .

