Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. Sets Extraordinary General Meeting Date to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Wheels Up

NEW YORK, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. ("Aspirational") (NYSE: ASPL), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that it has set July 12, 2021 as the meeting date for the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to approve its previously announced proposed business combination with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC ("Wheels Up"), the leading brand in private aviation. Aspirational expects that the business combination will close on July 13, 2021, subject to approval of the business combination by Aspirational's shareholders and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Ravi Thakran, Chairman & CEO of Aspirational:

"We are pleased to be entering the final stages of the process to launch Wheels Up as a publicly traded company. Wheels Up continues to build on its growth trajectory, experiencing unprecedented demand from customers worldwide as evidenced by the Company's strong first quarter results. We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Wheels Up to build on this momentum as the leader in on-demand private aviation."

Kenny Dichter, Founder & CEO of Wheels Up:

"Since our founding, we remain true to our goal: to simplify private travel and make it more accessible to more people. Following our record breaking first quarter, we continue to see unprecedented demand within the Wheels Up marketplace, from both existing members and an influx of new customers. We are excited to be moving forward with this vote and look forward to continuing on our path of innovation as a public company, expanding the addressable market for private aviation, and connecting more customers with aircraft than ever before."

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective Aspirational's Registration Statement on Form S-4 as of June 23, 2021, which includes a proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement") for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Proxy Statement and proxy card will be distributed to stockholders of record as of May 24, 2021, the record date for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast and at the offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, One Manhattan West, New York, New York 10001, on July 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, unless postponed or adjourned to a later date or time. Additional details regarding the Extraordinary General Meeting and the proposals that shareholders will be asked to consider and vote upon are available in the Proxy Statement.

In connection with the business combination, Aspirational will change its name to Wheels Up Experience Inc. and the combined company's common stock and public warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "UP" and "UP WS", respectively.

About Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp.

Launched in September 2020, Aspirational is a partnership of experienced consumer investors and former LVMH operating executives alongside L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, as a minority partner. Aspirational identifies and invests in innovative, premium lifestyle brands which offer consumers aspirational experiences, products and services. To learn more about Aspirational, visit www.aspconsumer.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of private aviation services in the U.S. through a fleet of owned, managed, and third-party planes. Its mission is to connect flyers to private aircraft – and one another – to deliver exceptional, personalized experiences. The Company has approximately 11,000 active users and is headquartered in New York.

For more information, please visit www.wheelsup.com.

