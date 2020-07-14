Aspiration's Customers Plant One Million Trees In Just Three Months

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiration, America's socially-conscious, sustainable neobank, today announced its customers have planted over one million trees since the company introduced its ' Plant Your Change ' feature just three months ago. The feature allows users to help reforest the planet through their everyday shopping.

By activating Plant Your Change on Aspiration's debit card, users round up purchases to the nearest dollar to plant carbon-soaking trees. Recent studies have indicated that planting trees is one of the best ways to combat human-caused climate change, making every card swipe a proactive step toward significantly reducing levels of CO2 - while also helping water quality, improving soil strength and preserving animal habitats.

The Plant Your Change feature was launched to all Aspiration customers in mid-April, in the midst of the COVID crisis. But Aspiration customers stepped forward to round up their transactions even amid this scary and difficult moment. While in the past three months, major banks likely funded around $50 billion in fossil fuel projects using their customers' money -- the equivalent of building 77 offshore oil rigs -- Aspiration customers have had an enormous positive impact. One million trees can:

Absorb about 24,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year

of carbon dioxide each year Make the carbon impact of removing one car per household in Atlanta , Tucson , or Kansas City off the road for a year

of removing one car per household in , , or off the road for a year Provide enough oxygen for 2 million people to breathe

"Planting one million trees is a big achievement, but it is just the beginning," said Andrei Cherny, Aspiration CEO and co-founder. "What we've seen during the COVID-19 crisis is that our customers want to do more, not less, to take action to save our planet. They're looking for a very different approach when it comes to thinking about their financial life -- and they have very different expectations."

Plant Your Change is just one of the Aspiration products and services helping its customers have a positive impact by aligning their money with their values. The company is the world's leader in offering planet-saving features that provide an alternative to the way big banks have used customer money for decades. Along with Plant Your Change, Aspiration customers can see their personal sustainability score and the score of the places they shop with AIM (Aspiration Impact Measurement) , ensure their deposits are fossil fuel free and never used to fund oil drilling and pipelines, and make all their driving carbon neutral with automatic carbon-offset for all their gas purchases.

