Aspire and Atomic Partner to Launch High-Yield Treasury Management Platform for Startups

New offering provides access to money market funds and U.S. Treasury bonds to help businesses earn on idle cash while maintaining liquidity

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire, the finance stack for global founders, today announced the upcoming launch of a new treasury management solution in partnership with Atomic, a leading investment infrastructure provider. The combined offering is designed to help startups and growing businesses worldwide earn competitive yields on idle cash while maintaining high liquidity and operational flexibility.

Atomic will help provide Aspire customers with access to a suite of high-yield, high-liquidity investment options, primarily focused on institutional-grade money market funds. Customers will also have access to U.S. Treasury bond investments and cash sweep products, enabling diversified short-term cash management strategies tailored to business needs.

"To build and scale successfully, global startups need every dollar working efficiently," said Andrea Baronchelli, Co-founder and CEO of Aspire. "Through our partnership with Atomic, we're able to deliver secure, institutional-quality treasury solutions directly within the Aspire experience—making it simple for businesses to earn yield on idle balances without sacrificing liquidity."

In today's unpredictable environment, startups are increasingly looking to optimize working capital without adding operational complexity. Aspire's new treasury management capabilities are embedded directly within its existing platform, allowing finance teams to seamlessly allocate surplus cash alongside the existing suite of business banking features.

"We're excited to partner with Aspire to expand access to modern treasury tools for startups worldwide," said David Dindi, CEO of Atomic. "Together, we're making it easier for growing businesses to access high-quality cash management solutions through a seamless digital experience, no matter where they're located."

About Atomic

Atomic is a leading investing-as-a-service platform that enables financial institutions and fintech companies to integrate brokerage and wealth management into their products quickly and easily, without needing to become regulated. Atomic's mission is to make wealth-building accessible to every single human being. Backed by top fintech investors, Atomic is headquartered in New York with team members across the globe. Brokerage services offered through Atomic Brokerage, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Atomic Invest LLC. For more information, visit atomicvest.com.

About Aspire

Aspire is on a mission to reinvent centuries-old corporate banking rules for modern businesses. We're building a unified financial operating system that brings together regulated banking infrastructure and enterprise software, helping companies manage finance with greater control and confidence as they scale globally.

Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire serves over 50,000 businesses across 30+ markets, with a global team of more than 600 employees across nine countries. Aspire is backed by leading investors including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India & SEA), Lightspeed, Y Combinator, and PayPal.

SOURCE Atomic