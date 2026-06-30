Aspire Bakeries and Otis Spunkmeyer Support the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation with Record-Breaking Donation

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Bakeries proudly presented a record donation of $160,698 to the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation during the annual Sodexo Charity Classic held on June 5 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Aspire Bakeries and Otis Spunkmeyer representatives present a check to the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation.

The donation was generated through Aspire Bakeries' Fall 2025 cause-marketing campaign across the Sodexo and Entegra enterprise. Through the program, a portion of sales from qualifying Otis Spunkmeyer® products between September and December 2025 was donated to the Foundation to support its mission to combat food insecurity, particularly among children and other vulnerable populations.

Aspire Bakeries' and Otis Spunkmeyer's partnership with the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation reflects the meaningful impact that can be achieved through everyday foodservice purchases when companies work together for a greater good.

"This was the second year of our cause-marketing campaign with the Stop Hunger Foundation aimed at helping to fight food insecurity," said Mark Goldrainer of Aspire Bakeries, who oversees the partnership. "This year, we significantly surpassed our 2025 donation thanks to an expanded campaign period, additional qualifying products, and stronger engagement with operators and customers through enhanced communications and a comprehensive suite of point-of-sale materials."

During the Sodexo Charity Classic, Aspire Bakeries representatives Chris Prociv, Scott Gosselin, Mark Goldrainer, and Paul Stippich presented the donation to Sodexo and Foundation representatives Joan McGlockton, Roxanne Moore, and Dave Kourie.

"As a proud supply partner to Sodexo for more than 25 years, we are honored to support the Stop Hunger Foundation through this donation, which reflects our shared commitment to addressing food insecurity," said Chris Prociv, Chief Growth Officer of Aspire Bakeries. "As a food company, we believe everyone deserves access to nutritious meals, and we value this meaningful partnership that helps make a positive difference in the lives of children and families in need."

Building on this momentum, the Otis Spunkmeyer team is planning the Fall 2026 campaign, with efforts underway to expand the program's reach and generate an even greater impact across North America.

As part of Aspire Bakeries and Otis Spunkmeyer's growing commitment to the Foundation's mission, they will be the primary sponsor of the Stop Hunger Foundation's Community Rebuilding Project (CRP). Scheduled for September 2026, the initiative will support the recovery and rebuilding efforts in Altadena, California, following the devastating Southern California wildfires of 2025.

Through this ongoing partnership, Otis Spunkmeyer, Aspire Bakeries, and the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation continue to demonstrate how businesses can drive meaningful social impact while delivering value to the customers and communities they serve.

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the brand expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies, muffins, and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

About The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation

The Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation works with and through partners to help end childhood hunger in the United States because no child should be hungry today or risk being hungry again tomorrow. Sodexo, Inc., which funds all administrative costs, and the nonprofit Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, mobilize experts, innovators, volunteers and donors to feed children; to advocate for policies to end childhood hunger; and to implement innovative potential solutions, particularly those designed by youth. Since 1996, the Foundation has leveraged over $46 million in grant dollars to help end childhood hunger.

SOURCE Otis Spunkmeyer