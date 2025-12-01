This National Cookie Day, Share the Sweetness with Otis Spunkmeyer

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- December 4th is National Cookie Day, so why not help your customers celebrate – and increase your check averages -- with help from the #1 foodservice cookie, Otis Spunkmeyer! Cookies are everyone's favorite sweet treat, and especially during the holiday season, sharing cookies is even better.

Otis Spunkmeyer Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie Pie

Otis Spunkmeyer's 8" shareable Snickerdoodle and Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookies are the perfect way to boost your sales and your customers' sweet satisfaction. Nostalgic flavors continue to trend, and shareable desserts bring people together. Plus, we've created irresistible and festive recipes to make the new cinnamon-sugar flavor Snickerdoodle Pizza Cookie – and the original shareable Chocolate Chunk Pizza Cookie – even better this National Cookie Day and holiday season.

Mexican Hot Chocolate Snickerdoodle Cookie - A warm snickerdoodle cookie layered with gooey marshmallow, rich chocolate infused with a hint of cayenne heat, and topped with crunchy almonds. It's a bold, sweet-and-spicy twist on a favorite cold weather treat.

A warm snickerdoodle cookie layered with gooey marshmallow, rich chocolate infused with a hint of cayenne heat, and topped with crunchy almonds. It's a bold, sweet-and-spicy twist on a favorite cold weather treat. Cinnamon Apple Streusel Skillet Cookie - A warm snickerdoodle skillet cookie layered with tender Honeycrisp apples and buttery cinnamon streusel, finished with a drizzle of rich caramel for a cozy, shareable treat drenched in fall and winter flavors.

A warm snickerdoodle skillet cookie layered with tender Honeycrisp apples and buttery cinnamon streusel, finished with a drizzle of rich caramel for a cozy, shareable treat drenched in fall and winter flavors. Hazelnut Chocolate Cookie Pie - Imagine a giant ooey gooey, melty, fresh-from-the-oven Shareable Chocolate Chunk Cookie topped with hazelnut cocoa spread and scattered with chopped nuts and a sprinkle of salt. Every cozy bite is the most delectable combination of sweet, chocolatey, and salty.

In addition to our shareable cookies, Otis Spunkmeyer's premium frozen cookie dough pucks make it simple to bake up fresh and delicious cookies – requiring low labor and delivering high consistency. We will even provide the oven!

Have fun this National Cookie Day, boost impulse sales, and help your customers share the sweetness of the holiday season with Otis Spunkmeyer!

To order, visit: www.otisspunkmeyer.com or call (844) 99-ASPIRE.

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, an Aspire Bakeries brand and pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the brand expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and sweet baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

SOURCE Otis Spunkmeyer