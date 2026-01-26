100% of Otis Spunkmeyer branded foods sold in the U.S. are now free from artificial food grade dyes (FD&C colors)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Spunkmeyer, the leading brand of cookies, muffins and sweet baked goods in the foodservice and retail in-store bakery sectors, is committed to innovation that meets the needs of its customers and consumers. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer announced that work has been completed to remove all Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic (FD&C) colors from its Otis Spunkmeyer baked goods, meaning 100% of Otis Spunkmeyer branded foods sold in the U.S. produced after January 1, 2026, are free from artificial food grade dyes.

Otis Spunkmeyer has a nearly 50-year history of bringing joy to the lives and tables of customers across generations. The brand holds the #1 market share in foodservice cookies and muffins, and has held this leading position for more than five years. A small number of Otis Spunkmeyer baked goods previously contained FD&C colors, and those recipes have since been reformulated to remove them.

Otis Spunkmeyer is a proud participant of the American Bakers Association's (ABA) "Baked Goods in Schools Pledge," a voluntary commitment by ABA members to eliminate the use of FD&C colors in all baked goods provided to K-12 schools through the National School Breakfast, Lunch, and Competitive Foods Programs by the beginning of the 2026–2027 school year – and is pleased to have achieved this goal well ahead of the deadline.

Looking ahead, Otis Spunkmeyer remains fully committed to innovation aligned with customer needs, consumer expectations, and the evolving food landscape.

About Otis Spunkmeyer

Otis Spunkmeyer, a pioneer in the fresh-baked cookie business, has been a leader in the sweet baked goods industry for more than 45 years. Established in California in 1977 as a chain of retail cookie stores, the brand expanded its business to support foodservice operators, introducing a fresh-baked cookie program complete with ovens and merchandising tools. Today, Otis Spunkmeyer continues the legacy, offering the best tasting cookies and baked goods for foodservice, retail, fundraising, convenience stores, and vending. Otis Spunkmeyer remains the #1 foodservice frozen cookie dough brand and continues to deliver fun and quality that is sought after and beloved by consumers.

