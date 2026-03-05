Aspire Fiber announces majority investment from Arenova Capital to support 10 Gbps fiber-to-the-home expansion in California

MOORPARK, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Broadband Holdings, Inc. dba Aspire Fiber is a Southern California-based internet service provider, delivering next-generation 10 Gbps fiber-to-the-home internet to consumers throughout Southern California and beyond. As part of this majority investment, Arenova Capital, a Dallas-based growth equity firm, has committed to invest $50 million of equity capital into Aspire to fuel the Company's network expansion. Stephen Weatherford and the management team of Aspire Fiber remain as meaningful shareholders and will continue leading the business going forward.

Aspire Fiber launched its first service market in Moorpark, California late last year and is undergoing active construction in the remainder of Moorpark and nearby Santa Clarita. With its expanded backing, Aspire is actively evaluating and in discussions with additional expansion markets throughout California.

"This partnership with Arenova marks a significant milestone for our company," said Stephen Weatherford, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Fiber. "We share a long-term vision for building high-quality, community-focused fiber internet infrastructure across California. With Arenova's strategic capital and deep domain expertise in fiber investing, we are well-positioned to accelerate our expansion while maintaining disciplined execution and operational excellence."

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Stephen and the Aspire Fiber team at this important inflection point," said David Li, Managing Partner of Arenova. "Although Aspire is still early in its lifecycle, Stephen and his team are extremely experienced in the fiber sector and we are highly aligned with Aspire's mission of bringing next-generation fiber service to Californian consumers who currently lack access to symmetrical fiber-to-the-home internet. We believe Southern California represents a highly compelling opportunity for long-term fiber investment, and we look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth."

Aspire Fiber's strategy emphasizes partnering with municipalities and local stakeholders to expand access to advanced broadband connectivity and support regional economic development. Aspire deploys a next-generation 10 Gbps fiber-to-the-home network, built primarily underground, to enhance resiliency, future-proof reliability, and community integration.

About Aspire Fiber

Aspire Fiber is a Southern California-based internet service provider delivering next-generation, 10 Gbps fiber-to-the-home internet across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The company is focused on building future-proof, scalable, high-performance broadband infrastructure designed to serve communities for decades to come.

About Arenova

Arenova Capital is a principal investment firm focused on founder-owned and founder-led companies in the middle market. Arenova seeks to catalyze growth in technology-enabled, media and communications companies through thoughtful partnership, support and investment, with the goal of building enduring industry leaders. Arenova Capital is based in Dallas, TX and was founded in 2022.

SOURCE Aspire Fiber, LLC