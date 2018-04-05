The product comes in a film wrapper marked with the following lots/Best By dates on the underside of the wrapper.

Blueberry Vanilla: 26DEC2018 and 06APR2018 (UPC: 861703000069)

Peanut Butter & Jelly: 27DEC2018 and 09APR2018 (UPC: 861703000014)

Apple Cinnamon: 08APR2018 (UPC: 861703000014)

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the apricots used in the products contain sulfur dioxide as a preservative, and the packaging did not reflect the presence of sulfites. Aspire Food Group recently acquired full rights to the Exo brand, including product recipes, from Exo, Inc on February 23, 2018. As part of our audit of Exo, Inc's recipes, our manufacturing team identified this labeling error. All warehoused products that were manufactured after February 23, 2018 will be reconditioned to declare sulfites. All recalled products manufactured prior to February 23, 2018 will be destroyed, in addition to any product returned from customers regardless of manufacture date.

Consumers who have purchased these lots of EXO bars are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 512-524-0037 during business hours (Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm Central Time).

Aspire Food Group, Inc.

2808 E. Ben White Blvd, Ste 320

Austin TX 78741

info@aspirefg.com / (512) 524-0037

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aspire-food-group-issues-alert-on-undeclared-sulfites-in-exo-bars-300625402.html

SOURCE Aspire Food Group

