Aspire Fund Management Announces Conversion of seed investment into equity in Fintainium, a fast-growing B2B Fintech company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintainium Inc. ("Fintainium" or the "Company") announced today the conversion from venture debt to equity by Aspire Fund Management, a Trinidad & Tobago-based Private Equity and Financial Advisory company that bridges the gap between Investors and next-generation innovative, transformative businesses. As part of the agreement, Aspire Fund Management and its partnerships will integrate Fintainium's robust suite of solutions, which will include AP and AR workflow automation, real-time cross-border payments, and on-platform lending.

When asked about the partnership, Fintainium's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Jackman, remarked, "It's a tremendous vote of confidence from the team at Aspire. We were thankful for their seed investment in 2018 and are thrilled to continue our partnership and grow Fintainium together."

Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies by combining world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. As a result, Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines working capital management for end-users.

"Fintainium provides a great example of "Prospecting for Caribbean Gold." As a B2B fintech innovator, the brand will offer investors an opportunity to own US income streams while expanding into Caribbean markets. This next-generation brand will provide an integrated payments and financial workflow management solution to meet the needs of small and midsize businesses, credit unions, and banks. We envisage that investors will be rewarded above market indices for their patient capital investment." (Liesel Alexander, Director, Aspire)

As the market continues to demand more digital payments and technology-driven solutions to bring financial institutions closer to business banking clients, Fintainium leads the way by embracing an approach that partners rather than compete with traditional banks and credit unions. "We see a tremendous opportunity in the SME market to provide enterprise-level technology that does not only automate tedious manual processes, but also aggregates data into one central hub and creates opportunities to underwrite and fund loans with little-to-no back-office burden. Working capital is the lifeblood of any organization; Fintainium's mission is to enhance this for SMEs through banking partnerships." (Richard Jackman, CEO)

As part of the collaboration between Fintainium and Aspire Fund Management, the organizations plan to launch a joint venture within the CARICOM to empower Caribbean financial institutions with technology to facilitate trade finance and other SME-focused lending opportunities. When asked about this forthcoming venture, Kerwyn Valley, Aspire's Managing Director, remarked, "We are excited to bring Fintainium's technology to the CARICOM. We see tremendous potential with the technology, especially within our region, to increase the ease of doing business and to assist companies in managing their working capital at lower costs." No further details were available currently on this collaboration other than both organizations are working in earnest and plan to release more details in Q4 2021.

To learn more about Fintainium and the services it provides, visit: https://fintainium.tiny.us/f-i

To learn more about Aspire Funds, visit its website, http://www.aspirefundstt.com/

About Fintainium

With headquarters in Florida and Toronto, Fintainium facilitates the relationship between financial institutions, businesses, and other technology companies. Fintainium combines world-class domestic and international money movement products with workflow, accounting, and reconciliation automation. As a result, Fintainium enhances back-office operations for institutions and streamlines accounting processes for end-users.

Fintainium is an API-driven and modular platform that is designed to work seamlessly with accounting platforms. Fintainium's technology provides features such as on-platform Buy Now Pay Later lending, integrated CFO toolkit with business intelligence, real-time payments, credit risk analysis, cash flow optimization, and back-office automation. In addition, Fintainium is the only platform that combines all these features into a simple, easy-to-navigate user interface and integrates with other partner's solution sets.

About Aspire Funds

Aspire Fund Management was founded by financial leaders and successful entrepreneurs, uniting with the purpose of channeling -private equity capital into enterprising, aspiring Caribbean companies – while providing intelligent investment management and generating capital returns for investors. Aspire believes the ability to seize a viable opportunity to help realize and grow a sustainable business is the foundation of its service and central to its overall value proposition. Aspire bridges the gap between innovative entrepreneurs needing capital and investors looking to intelligently fund worthy businesses to create returns above benchmark indexes.

For further information:

FINTAINIUM INC.

Media contact:

Brandon Rosenblatt

Chief Strategy Officer

[email protected]

ASPIRE FUNDS

Media contact:

Name: Kriss Marcus

Title: General Manager

Email: [email protected]

Aspire Contact:

Name: Liesel Alexander

Title: Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FINTAINIUM™, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fintainium.com

