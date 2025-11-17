Aspire General Insurance Selects Snapsheet as the Claims Management System to Support Their Next Phase of Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet, the global provider for claims management technology, and Aspire General Insurance, an established personal auto carrier experiencing rapid growth in the California market, have announced a strategic partnership to elevate, enhance, and scale Aspire's claims experience. Aspire chose Snapsheet's intelligent and highly configurable claims platform to significantly improve control, speed, and accuracy to meet their quadrupled growth in revenue and claims volume over the last three years.

Those rapid volume increases exposed significant weaknesses in their existing core systems, creating challenges for their operations team's ability to deliver their superior standard of service for customers. Their processes relied heavily on outsourced platforms, vendors, and tools, creating barriers to sustainable growth and adaptability. To meet scaling volume, revenue, and headcount, Aspire made a strategic decision to develop more of their core claims technology internally to enhance control, flexibility, and efficiency across operations.

"We wanted to own more of that roadmap and more of that technology. We want to be able to really customize a platform to do exactly what Aspire needs it to do", says Sam Rea, CTO at Aspire.

With a renewed focus on proprietary technology and building differentiating solutions, Aspire began building its own suite of native capabilities, but needed a claims platform to support and extend them further. Snapsheet's open architecture and extensive configurability quickly made it a top contender.

"When we were evaluating whether to build or buy, Snapsheet stood out as the clear choice", Rea states. "It offered the capabilities we needed out of the box, but also the flexibility to create anything beyond that to best fit how we work."

Even as a tech-forward organization, Aspire recognized the value of Snapsheet's no-code engine, which enabled teams to expedite the build of automations during implementation. While Aspire's engineers focused on proprietary integrations, project managers, admins, and claims personnel built, configured, and deployed more than a dozen custom workflow automations, without the need for engineering resources.

This flexibility was a major contributor to Aspire's speed to launch. From initial kickoff to the first claims processed, their full implementation onto the Snapsheet platform took only 90 days.

The platform's ease of configuration even allowed Aspire to launch an initial pilot program that generated valuable internal insights that were actionable directly in workflows in a single business day.

"That alone would have taken a year to do previously," said Mary Zelaya, Aspire's Senior Claims Manager.

In the first month after launch, Aspire's claims team is already experiencing the impact of a faster, more agile platform.

"Before Snapsheet, our claims handling was as tedious as pen and paper. Now, tasks that used to take an hour are done in minutes," Zelaya shared. "ISO reporting, for example, is fully automated, where before we were expending significant time and resources to process that manually. The system speed alone has been a game-changer. It's like night and day."

Visibility was another major obstacle for Aspire prior to Snapsheet. Reporting once required days or even weeks of manually locating, organizing, and processing data, often rendering insights outdated before they were completed. Now, leaders can access critical metrics in seconds directly from their Snapsheet dashboards. They can also build and schedule custom reports—another capability Zelaya calls a complete game-changer.

For Rea, one of the platform's greatest strengths is its live data capabilities.

"With Snapsheet, we now have real-time data replication into our environment, something we were unable to execute previously. What used to be overnight updates now happen instantly, which gives us live visibility into claims activity through both Snapsheet and our Power BI tools. It's not something I've ever seen other SaaS companies do well when they're in the cloud."

As Aspire continues to expand its automation, infrastructure, and reporting processes—with a full organizational migration to Snapsheet planned by mid-November—Rea is confident they've found the right foundation for the future.

"The open architecture and advanced configurability of the platform aligned perfectly with our strategy to expand our offerings and continuously refine how we serve our customers. No matter how much we evolve, Snapsheet is a platform that will adapt and scale with us."

Aspire General Insurance Services is committed to simplifying insurance by combining technology, human-centric service, and flexible products. With an emphasis on affordability, reliability, and ease of use, Aspire supports producers and drivers with tech-forward tools, instant access, and tailored coverage. Their platform delivers a modern, turn-key experience designed to meet the evolving needs of today's drivers and agencies.

Snapsheet is built for the way claims work, replacing patchwork solutions with a complete system that deploys fast, adapts easily, and flexes to fit how you work—not the other way around. Trusted by 16 of the top 20 P&C Carriers to deliver speed, accuracy, and control to their claims operations, Snapsheet engineers better experiences for the people managing claims, and the customers who depend on them.

