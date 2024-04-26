Aspire Health Alliance Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

BRAINTREE, Mass., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Health Alliance ("Aspire Health") is a company headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, that provides behavioral health services in the community. Aspire Health experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and protected health information belonging to certain individuals who sought services that Aspire Health provides. Aspire Health has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On September 13, 2023, Aspire Health discovered unusual activity in its digital environment. Upon discovering this activity, Aspire Health immediately took steps to secure the network and launched an investigation, aided by independent cybersecurity experts, to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been affected. As a result of the investigation, Aspire Health learned that an unauthorized actor acquired certain files and data stored within its systems. Following a comprehensive review of the potentially affected files, which concluded on February 26, 2024, Aspire Health determined that certain individuals' information may have been impacted and moved as quickly as possible to provide notice and resources to assist.

Based on the investigation, the affected personal and protected health information may have included name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number, patient account number, health insurance policy information, medical diagnosis and / or treatment information, date of medical service, financial account number and physician or medical facility information.

On April 26, 2024, Aspire Health provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, Aspire Health provided information about the incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to protect their information.

In addition, Aspire Health has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM–9:00 PM Eastern Time and can be reached at 1-888-714-9989.

The privacy and protection of personal and protected health information is Aspire Health's top priority, and Aspire Health deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

SOURCE Aspire Health Alliance