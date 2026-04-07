Aspire Launches in the U.S. to Modernize the Finance Stack for Global Businesses

Following rapid growth and market leadership across key APAC markets, the Singapore-based fintech brings its cross border financial operating system and AI-powered automation to the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire, the finance stack for global founders, announced its official launch in the United States today. The move marks a definitive chapter in the company's international expansion, bringing its global financial operating system that serves more than 50,000 businesses to America's dynamic ecosystem of founders building and scaling across borders.

For modern founders, building a company increasingly means operating globally from day one — hiring teams across continents, managing multiple entities and moving capital across currencies. Recent surveys indicate that nearly half of American entrepreneurs are considering expanding internationally1, yet much of the financial infrastructure available to U.S. startups remains designed for domestic businesses.

Aspire is bridging this gap with its AI-driven financial command center, bringing together multi-currency accounts, foreign exchange, yield, global payroll infrastructure, spend management and real-time financial controls into a single platform.

"As the world's largest startup ecosystem and a hub for venture-backed innovation, the United States has become a launchpad for global innovation and expansion," said Andrea Baronchelli, Co-Founder and CEO of Aspire. "Founders can't afford to have multiple local banks on one side and their CFO suite on the other. They need a financial platform that understands how they operate and scales with them. Our ambition isn't incremental improvement — we want to define a new $3 trillion category by bringing regulated financial operations together with intelligent software and automation for global startups."

To support global founders navigating complex financial infrastructure, Aspire is entering the U.S. market alongside a network of leading technology and financial infrastructure partners, including Stripe.

"We've seen Aspire's incredible velocity in Asia, and bringing that same innovation to the U.S. is a massive win for founders everywhere. Stripe is here to fuel the global ambitions of Asia's tech leaders and to give these global champions the infrastructure they need to scale and win on the world stage," said Paul Harapin, Chief Revenue Officer, Asia Pacific & Japan at Stripe.

To further support the complex needs of global scaling, Aspire has also deepened its integration with Deel, the global leader in HR and payroll infrastructure.

"Founders scaling across borders have long faced friction when it comes to hiring talent and managing the capital required to pay them," said Dan Westgarth, Chief Operating Officer at Deel. "By connecting Deel's global employment infrastructure with Aspire's financial stack, we're enabling businesses to turn global hiring decisions into instant financial action."

As Aspire scales into the U.S., it brings a proven track record of stability and innovation that has already attracted the world's leading venture firms.

"Aspire has already proven its ability to lead the B2B fintech space across multiple countries in Asia and currency corridors by replacing fragmented legacy systems with a single, high-performance cross-border stack," said Anuvrat Jain, Partner, at Lightspeed. "As they launch in the United States, they are bringing a level of AI-driven automation and integrated control in business banking that global founders and CFO have been waiting for. We are proud to support this world-class team as they reinvent the rules of corporate banking for a global-first era."

Aspire's financial stack seamlessly integrates FX, cards, yield and credit with essential business tools like accounting, payroll and spend management across 16 currencies, supported by more than 10 international licenses across Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Europe, the United States and Canada.

Multi-currency spend controls: Aspire AI provides real-time detection of unusual spending patterns, ensuring compliance through auto-categorization, receipt-matching and smart spend limits.

Aspire AI provides real-time detection of unusual spending patterns, ensuring compliance through auto-categorization, receipt-matching and smart spend limits. Around the clock support: Dedicated support teams are available across time zones to support global operations, while 24/7 AI-driven fraud detection can automatically freeze cards and identify irregular activity to protect businesses.

Dedicated support teams are available across time zones to support global operations, while 24/7 AI-driven detection can automatically freeze cards and identify irregular activity to protect businesses. Multi-market accounting : Aspire AI creates one central hub that houses all your accounting and tax needs. AI-powered bookkeeping with professional CPA oversight across geographies helps global startups stay one step ahead.

: Aspire AI creates one central hub that houses all your accounting and tax needs. AI-powered bookkeeping with professional CPA oversight across geographies helps global startups stay one step ahead. Global payroll and hiring: Aspire ensures businesses can seamlessly hire, pay and manage teams from day one, helping them navigate complex employment regulations, tax requirements and cross-border compliance.

The U.S. launch follows Aspire's recent regulatory milestones, including registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) and as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To lead the U.S. expansion, Aspire has appointed David Harris, formerly with Revolut, as U.S. Country Head. Harris joins a global leadership team that includes veterans from Wise and Revolut, all supporting Aspire's mission to scale across 30+ markets.

For more information about Aspire and its U.S. offerings, visit https://aspireapp.com/.

About Aspire: Aspire is on a mission to reinvent centuries-old corporate banking rules for modern businesses. We're building a unified financial operating system that brings together regulated banking infrastructure and enterprise software, helping companies manage finance with greater control and confidence as they scale globally.

Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire serves over 50,000 businesses across 30+ markets, with a global team of more than 600 employees across nine countries. Aspire is backed by leading investors including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India & SEA), Lightspeed, Y Combinator, and PayPal.

SOURCE Aspire