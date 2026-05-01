ASPIRE-Lowell: A Unique Experiment and a Generous Gift for Promoting Hands-on STEM Learning in Lowell Public Schools

LOWELL, Mass., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As educators across the United States rethink how students learn beyond the classroom, a new after-school initiative in Lowell is offering a model that combines academic rigor with hands-on exploration, mentorship, and access.

Sewa International's ASPIRE after-school program at the Lowell, MA center

Sewa International USA, in partnership with Project LEARN and Lowell Public Schools, has launched the ASPIRE STEM Enrichment Program across middle and high school sites in Lowell. What began as a three-month planning initiative has evolved into a live program serving 67 students as of March 2026, with participation continuing to grow — driven by peer referrals and sustained engagement.

Learning by Doing

ASPIRE operates twice weekly, with sessions centered on applied learning. The curriculum integrates engineering challenges, scientific experiments, and collaborative problem-solving — from marshmallow tower structures to carbon cycle demonstrations.

"ASPIRE has been really unpredictable," said Phillip Keo, a Lowell High School student. "When I joined, I expected it to be all schoolwork. But we get to have fun while learning."

A Funded Vision

This initiative is generously funded by an anonymous donor with a commitment to educational equity and youth empowerment. "The donor values programs that challenge students intellectually while supporting their growth beyond the classroom, and they are pleased to partner with Sewa International and Project Learn as trusted collaborators. They are proud to support an initiative that will create meaningful opportunities for young people in Lowell and look forward to seeing its impact over time," said Kate Toth , philanthropic advisor to the anonymous donor.

Reducing Barriers to Participation

Transportation support and incentive-based participation help ensure consistent attendance. Sneha V. Patel, Director of Pathways & Partnerships at Project LEARN, noted: "The donor's investment in stipends and transportation removes barriers and ensures that all students can access these transformative STEM experiences, aligned to state standards."

"ASPIRE is more than an afterschool STEM program — it is a launchpad for middle and high school students to explore, build, and discover their potential," said Kumar Subramanian, Chapter Coordinator, Sewa Boston.

ASPIRE builds on Sewa's established presence in Lowell, including its collaboration with the Dharma Center of America, which has served the community with weekly nutritious food for over a decade. Together, the programs leverage each other by pairing educational opportunities with tangible resources that encourage student success.

Building the System

The program has been architected and operationalized by Radhika Sathe, a Harvard-trained researcher working at the intersection of education, philosophy, and program design. "I was drawn to this work because it sits at the intersection of structure and impact," said Sathe. "The goal was to build a model that is accountable, scalable, and responsive to student needs."

Looking Ahead

A public-facing event is planned for June 2026, bringing together students, families, educators, and community leaders. The long-term goal is a replicable model across districts — its early success already visible in students returning each week and bringing others with them.

Media Contact:

Vidyasagar Tontalapur

949-414-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE Sewa International, USA