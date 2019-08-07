Aspire Marketing Services Secures Investment From Staley Capital

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Marketing Services ("Aspire"), a provider of lease retention and customer communications solutions for the automotive industry, announced today that it received an investment from Staley Capital, a Boston-based growth equity firm.

(PRNewsfoto/Aspire Marketing Services)

Aspire has developed an innovative lease retention program called "White Glove Lease Concierge" designed to improve customer retention rates and customer satisfaction for auto dealers and manufacturers. White Glove Lease Concierge is one of the most comprehensive solutions in the automotive industry for maintaining optimized communications between dealers and their active lease customers. With the investment from Staley Capital, Aspire will expand its sales and marketing resources, as well as continue to develop additional platform features for White Glove Lease Concierge.

Patrick O'Rahilly, CEO of Aspire, has extensive experience in the automotive and marketing services sectors as former CEO of Aspen Marketing Services, a leading provider of marketing services for the automotive industry. The relationship between and O'Rahilly and Staley Capital dates back to the 2006 buyout of Aspen led by Staley Capital Managing Partner, Renny Smith, and Staley Capital Operating Advisor, Phillip Riese, both of whom served on Aspen's board of directors until its sale to Epsilon in 2011.

"We at Aspire are truly excited about the investment made by Staley Capital that will allow us to accelerate the reach of the White Glove Lease Concierge program to the automotive industry," said O'Rahilly. "The demand we've experienced since launching the program earlier this year has exceeded our expectations and confirmed the strong market need for White Glove Lease Concierge. We've maintained a strong relationship with Staley Capital over more than a decade, starting with our success as partners in Aspen, and are excited to be partners again and capitalize on the opportunity ahead for Aspire."

"Patrick O'Rahilly has an incredibly deep knowledge of the automotive marketing space, an experienced understanding of auto dealers' needs, and a strong track record of execution," said Renny Smith. "We believe in the vision for Aspire and have deep conviction in Aspire's potential."

In conjunction with the investment, Renny Smith and Trey Chandler, a Principal at Staley Capital, will join Aspire's board of directors.

About Aspire Marketing Services

Aspire Marketing Services provides tech-enabled marketing services for automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States and Canada. The company offers advanced analytics, creative design, e-mail, SMS, telephony services, and direct mail, all in-house. Aspire was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX. To learn more, visit www.aspireservices.com.

About Staley Capital

Staley Capital is a Boston-based growth equity firm that invests in growth-stage B2B technology companies that provide "better/faster/cheaper" solutions with compelling and demonstrable value propositions. Within the broader B2B technology space, the Staley Capital team is particularly experienced with "B2B2C" business models where a B2B solution facilitates an improved or enhanced consumer experience. Representative focus sectors include Retail IT, Consumer Supply Chain, Digital Marketing Services, Customer Service Software, FinTech, and Vertical SaaS. Staley Capital generally makes $5-20 million growth equity and growth buyout investments. To learn more, visit www.staleycapital.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Holloway

972-717-3140

jholloway@aspireservices.com

SOURCE Aspire Marketing Services

Related Links

https://www.aspireservices.com

