Aspire Software Announces Plans To Be Acquired By ServiceTitan

The deal would represent ServiceTitan's largest acquisition to date and its second acquisition in the last twelve months, following the company's acquisition of ServicePro, the software provider for the pest, lawn and arbor industries. ServiceTitan, most recently valued at $9.5 billion, powers more than 7,500 trade businesses across various home and commercial service verticals, including plumbing, air conditioning, electrical, and more.

"Both Aspire and ServiceTitan were born out of a desire to improve the lives of contractors who work tirelessly to serve their communities, but who have historically been underserved by technology," said Ara Mahdessian, CEO and co-founder of ServiceTitan. "Mark and his team at Aspire have more than 500 years of combined experience in the commercial landscaping industry. Just like we built ServiceTitan to solve the problems our fathers faced, it's that first-hand industry knowledge that has enabled Aspire to build the most powerful software in the industry with the highest customer satisfaction."

Founded in 2014 by Mark Tipton and Kevin Kehoe, Aspire helps landscaping contractors grow their businesses nearly two times the industry average while increasing margin. The company powers hundreds of commercial landscapers that collectively count more than 50,000 and perform just under $4 billion in annual transactions across landscaping, snow and ice, and construction.

ServiceTitan will acquire Aspire from the founders and growth equity investor Mainsail Partners. As a part of the acquisition, Aspire will continue to build its business in St. Louis with the support and investment of ServiceTitan. Aspire customers can expect some immediate product enhancements, and over time, access to ServiceTitan's suite of Pro Products to fuel growth and enable contractors to deliver an even better customer experience.

"We're thrilled to join forces with the ServiceTitan team to revolutionize the landscaping industry with best-in-class software," says Mark Tipton, CEO and co-founder of Aspire. "ServiceTitan has an amazing track record building the most successful software business in the trades. With their support, we'll be able to invest more than ever before into product development, customer support, and growth. As a result, we'll dramatically accelerate our mission of making contractors successful."

Aspire was recently named one of America's Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and one of the top 10 fastest growing companies in St. Louis by the St. Louis Business Journal. With more than 100 employees today, Aspire will grow its team with top talent in St. Louis, particularly in product and engineering.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan® is a software company built to accelerate the home and commercial service industries. The company's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting, payments and financing integrations. By bringing a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by technology, ServiceTitan makes a direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. ServiceTitan is backed by world-class investors including Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Growth.

About Aspire Software

Aspire Software offers business management software for landscape, snow & ice, and construction companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps landscapers manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps landscapers change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Backed by top growth equity investor Mainsail Partners, Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspire Software

Related Links

https://www.youraspire.com

