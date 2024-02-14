Aspire Software Enhances Capabilities with ServiceTitan Marketing Pro Integration

New automated marketing tool empowers contractors to maximize and optimize ad campaigns, manage reviews, and improve customer targeting

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company and leading software provider for commercial landscaping businesses, today announced an integration with ServiceTitan Marketing Pro. With this powerful, all-in-one marketing automation tool, contractors can leverage customer data and supercharge their business with more calls, booked jobs and higher customer spend. This integration follows significant investments ServiceTitan has made into the Aspire platform, empowering more contractors in the landscape and commercial cleaning industries with the tools they need to be successful.

"In the competitive industries we serve, an effective marketing strategy is critical for contractors looking to amplify their presence and grow their business," said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. "We've already seen the benefits Marketing Pro has brought ServiceTitan's customers when it comes to more calls, booked jobs and higher customer spend. It's time that contractors in the landscape and commercial cleaning industries also have access to this powerful, marketing automation solution that allows our customers to target audiences more effectively and efficiently."

Marketing Pro empowers contractors to:

  • Leverage Aspire data to increase revenue – Target the right customer at the right time. Create specific audiences based on customer data like unsold estimates or expiring memberships.
  • Streamline initiatives - Manage and send email and direct mail campaigns from a centralized platform
  • Maximize marketing budget – Optimize ad campaigns and get visibility into true ROI by tying campaign performance to actual jobs and revenue.

For more information about Aspire Software and Marketing Pro, visit www.youraspire.com/products/aspire-marketing-pro.

About Aspire Software
Aspire Software, a ServiceTitan company, offers business management software for landscape, commercial cleaning, snow & ice, and construction companies. Aspire's cloud-based SaaS solution helps field service companies manage, create, and execute against their business opportunities and challenges. Aspire helps contractors change the way they manage their business to enable them to provide better service, improve margins, and increase productivity. Aspire is based in Chesterfield, MO. For more information, please visit http://www.youraspire.com.

© 2024 Aspire Software. All rights reserved. Aspire Software, the Aspire Software logo, and all Aspire Software product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Aspire Software in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

