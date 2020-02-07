AspireHR Announces New CEO and Director

"Over the past year, I've retained a team of outside advisors to help me assess AspireHR's corporate strategy and senior leadership needs in order to elevate our market position for the long-term," said Melissa Hillesheim, Co-founder, Executive Chairman and preceding Chief Executive Officer. "As part of the assessment, we executed a comprehensive and exhaustive CEO search, focused on selecting a strategic and innovative leader with diversity of experiences, who can build upon the best of AspireHR's culture, reputation, and past success, while strengthening our team and capabilities looking forward. I'm excited today to announce Kevin Chase as our next CEO and President, an incredibly important milestone for our company, one that I'm confident marks the beginning of even greater things ahead for AspireHR, our employees, and our customers."

With this announcement, Melissa Hillesheim will advance to Executive Chairman, allowing her to expand the company's presence nationally, focused on supporting AspireHR's strategic growth initiatives.

Kevin Chase, award winning CIO, entrepreneur and senior business executive, has built his reputation in the tech industry as a transformational leader, achieving measurable gains in performance across a range of companies from tech start-ups to Fortune 250 global corporations. Most recently, Kevin served as SVP, CIO, and Chief Digital Officer at Sempra Energy. Prior to that, he was SVP & CIO for 8 years at EFH, Luminant, and TXU Energy. Earlier in his career, Kevin co-founded a successful management consulting and systems integration firm, Fortegra, that he and his partners later sold to Black & Veatch, where it became the cornerstone of B&V's technology consulting division. Kevin began his career at Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting), implementing customer focused technology and business solutions for Fortune500 companies across North America. Kevin graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with Honors and has advanced management / leadership certifications from The Wharton School at Penn and Harvard Business School.

"I'm thrilled to be joining AspireHR's leadership team at a time when people and new innovation are intersecting to create incredible results in virtually every industry," said Kevin Chase. "I whole-heartedly support the axiom that great companies put their employees first. AspireHR, in partnership with SAP and SuccessFactors, is focused on providing our clients a competitive advantage with solutions that truly empower their people. Looking forward, we are committed to delivering world class HXM (Human Experience Management) solutions, leveraging best-in-class technologies and streamlined processes, for differentiating advantage to our clients and their employees."

In addition, Kurt Zuch joins AspireHR's Board of Directors. Kurt is an experienced entrepreneur, having founded and led three different management consulting companies before they were each acquired. In addition to his independent board position with AspireHR, Kurt serves as a board member at Utegration LLC and the Virginia Tech Apex Center for Entrepreneurs, as well as an advisor to several entrepreneurial businesses and private equity firms.

Kurt added, "After spending the past year working closely with Melissa to advise her on AspireHR's strategy and operations, now strongly complemented by Kevin's leadership as CEO, I am confident the company is well positioned for the long term. We will focus on new levels of growth, customer service, and technological innovation within the HXM marketplace."

About AspireHR

Founded in 1998, AspireHR is a woman owned* US-based SAP HR and SAP SuccessFactors Gold Partner, working with HR organizations across North America to successfully implement best-in-class HXM (Human Experience Management) solutions.

AspireHR provides a wide range of services and software solutions for both the implementation and maintenance of HXM systems. The AspireHR team has built an impressive roster of clients by combining a cost-effective implementation strategy, an innovative mix of HXM technologies, and excellent customer service.

AspireHR is headquartered in Dallas, Tx. For more information about AspireHR, please visit http://www.aspirehr.com.

*Certified as "Woman Owned" by Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

