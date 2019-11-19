AspireIQ Enables Brands to Maintain Access to Instagram 'Likes' for Influencer Marketing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AspireIQ, the leading platform for producing branded content at scale, today released Unlimited Analytics, a free-to-use solution that empowers brands to measure influencer marketing performance by capturing campaign metrics in a centralized dashboard.

As Instagram tests the removal of its visible "like" count, marketers may have challenges in continuing to track the success of their influencer marketing campaigns. For brands struggling to adapt to the recent changes from Instagram, AspireIQ will provide complimentary access to Unlimited Analytics for 3 months to ease the transition.

AspireIQ's Unlimited Analytics provides a centralized dashboard that gives brands the ability to:

Track the performance of every influencer. Measure the performance of each creator with powerful metrics, including likes, comments, audience demographics, views and more, across every social network, all in a single dashboard

Gain insights from their entire community. Track all social mentions by both influencers and fans — and gain valuable insights from their feedback

Discover new brand ambassadors. Identify social influencers and thought leaders who are already talking about your brand and build new relationships

"Because 'likes' are a common metric to measure influencer performance, marketers may have difficulty tracking the performance of their influencer programs with this change," said Eric Lam, CEO and Co-founder of AspireIQ. "We're excited to offer Unlimited Analytics to help brands with this transition. This solution provides a more holistic analysis of a brand's entire influencer community, allowing intangibles like authenticity and advocacy to take a front seat."

For information on how AspireIQ is providing complimentary access to Unlimited Analytics as brands transition to Instagram's new update, visit us here .

About AspireIQ

AspireIQ, the leading influencer marketing platform, empowers brands to produce branded creative at scale through large-scale communities of content creators. Its software platform makes it fast and easy to discover creators who are an authentic fit for brand campaigns, manage relationships and creative workflows, and analyze the performance of large volumes of creative across all marketing channels.

Named a 'Leader' in The Forrester New Wave: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018, AspireIQ is trusted by more than 400 leading consumer brands, including Samsung, HelloFresh, and Poshmark. AspireIQ is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Denver, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.aspireiq.com .

