AspireIQ Meets Growing Demand for Pinterest Engagement With New Search Functionality

As user attention on other social media platforms becomes increasingly distracted and content shelf life becomes shorter and shorter, brands are turning to Pinterest for its highly engaged audience. The platform has over 322M monthly active Pinners and continues to grow. What's more, 83% of weekly Pinners have made a purchase based on branded pins and 90% say Pinterest helps them decide what to purchase. And since Pinterest is a visual discovery engine, content itself has a longer lifespan than other social media platforms, averaging 3 months on Pinterest versus 48 hours on Instagram.

AspireIQ's new Pinterest Influencer Search empowers brands to take advantage of all Pinterest has to offer by:

Browsing hundreds of thousands of influential Pinterest accounts via hyper-specific criteria, such as keywords, demographics, and geography

Accessing behind-the-scenes engagement metrics, like monthly viewers, average saves, and original content ratio

Sending collaboration invites — then managing end-to-end relationships and analyzing the impact of campaigns on business goals

Increasing online traffic and revenue with influencer content that links back to branded sites for easy exploration and checkout

"Pinterest shows tremendous potential for brands looking to engage a wide demographic of users. But historically, brands have faced challenges discovering influencers who are the right partners for their brand," said Anand Kishore, co-founder and CEO of AspireIQ. "AspireIQ's new solution unlocks the ability for brands to run successful influencer campaigns on this fast-growing channel, turn browsers into shoppers, and drive more sales."

AspireIQ, the leading influencer marketing platform, empowers enterprise brands to produce branded creative at scale through large-scale communities of content creators. Its software platform makes it fast and easy to discover creators who are an authentic fit for brand campaigns, manage relationships and creative workflows, and analyze the performance of large volumes of creative across all marketing channels.

Named a 'Leader' in The Forrester New Wave: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018, AspireIQ is trusted by more than 400 leading consumer brands, including Samsung, HelloFresh, Kroger, Tuft & Needle and Poshmark. AspireIQ is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Denver, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.aspireiq.com.

