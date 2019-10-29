AspireIQ Reveals 90% of Brands See Value of Repurposing Influencer Content in New Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AspireIQ, the leading influencer marketing platform for producing branded creative at scale, today announced the release of its latest report, The State of Influencer Marketing 2019: An Analysis of the Social Media Ecosystem. With insights based on AspireIQ internal data and a survey of brands, the report reveals that more than half of marketers are advancing their influencer marketing strategies across content, channels, and types of influencers.

Due to the increasing interconnectedness of the 2 billion people now on social media, influencer marketing has quickly become a non-negotiable marketing tactic for brands. The State of Influencer Marketing 2019 report uncovered that marketers are running more campaigns than ever — in fact, 84% of marketers run more than one campaign per year, with more than half running over 5. In addition, 79% of brands either run or plan to run an always-on influencer campaign.

Repurposing influencer-generated content (IGC) on channels other than social, like websites, emails, ads, and in-store, has now become the standard. More than two-thirds of brands already leverage IGC and 21% say they plan to do so in the future. Additionally, the types of content brands are looking to create has evolved beyond static images. 82% of marketers say they will invest in more video content next year, 55% will invest in stories, and 43% will invest in written content.

Brands are also looking at new ways to maximize their efforts by changing the types of influencers they work with. More marketers have found success by partnering with micro-influencers, who have 42% higher engagement rates than macro-influencers.

"We've reached an era where influencer marketing is about more than promoting your brand on social media. Now, influencers power content engines to help brands tell a consistent story on all the channels where their users are active," said Anand Kishore, Founder and President of AspireIQ. "In the future, brands and influencers will work even closer to build and foster communities that engage in a shared passion for what those brands make."

Additional trends include:

Influencer costs are rising. The current average price per influencer post is $0.26 . The baseline cost-per-engagement has almost doubled since June of 2018, and will likely continue to climb.

The current average price per influencer post is . The baseline cost-per-engagement has almost doubled since June of 2018, and will likely continue to climb. Influencer marketing pays off. On average, brands spend $6,249.81 per campaign, but see an ROI of 432%.

On average, brands spend per campaign, but see an ROI of 432%. Investment in influencers continues to climb. With ROIs sky-high, 69.8% of marketers plan to increase their influencer marketing budget in the next year.

With ROIs sky-high, 69.8% of marketers plan to increase their influencer marketing budget in the next year. TikTok's strengthens its stake. According to data from The Influencer Marketing Factory, 70% of influencers are between 14 and 19 years old, and brands spend an average of $10k for influencer marketing campaigns on TikTok.

Find the full report here. Learn more about how AspireIQ streamlines influencer discovery, custom content, and campaign management to make it easy to build authentic influencer relationships at scale.

About AspireIQ

AspireIQ, the leading influencer marketing platform, empowers brands to produce branded creative at scale through large-scale communities of content creators. Its software platform makes it fast and easy to discover creators who are an authentic fit for brand campaigns, manage relationships and creative workflows, and analyze the performance of large volumes of creative across all marketing channels.

Named a 'Leader' in the The Forrester New Wave: Influencer Marketing Solutions, Q4 2018, AspireIQ is trusted by more than 400 leading consumer brands, including Samsung, HelloFresh, Kroger and Poshmark. AspireIQ is headquartered in San Francisco, with additional offices in New York, Denver and Toronto. For more information, visit www.aspireiq.com.

Contact:

Kristie Eline

kristie@aspireiq.com

SOURCE AspireIQ

Related Links

https://www.aspireiq.com/

