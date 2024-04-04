Aspiriant Advisors Recognized by Forbes for Excellence in Wealth Management and Client Service

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, is proud to announce that 12 of the firm's financial advisors have been named to the Forbes' 2024 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, five of whom are also included on the Forbes' 2024 Best-in-State Top Women Wealth Advisors list.

The distinguished group was recognized for their commitment to helping clients' reach their long-term financial goals through excellence in financial planning, investment management and wealth management services. These advisors embody Aspiriant's core values by providing clarity and peace of mind to clients while navigating the financial complexities of life's transitions.

"This honor underscores the client-centric approach that is a cornerstone of Aspiriant, and we are deeply honored by Forbes' consistent recognition of our financial advisors nationwide," said Rob Francais, Chief Executive Officer and partner at Aspiriant. "Our commitment to 100% employee ownership, a sustainable business model and fostering client intimacy continues to set us apart in the industry for the benefit of our clients and employees."

Top Women Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State

Sandi Bragar CFP ® - Chief Client Officer, Partner ( San Francisco, California )

CFP - Chief Client Officer, Partner ( ) Lisa Colletti CFP ® , JD - Managing Director in Exclusive Family Office, Partner ( New York, New York )

, JD - Managing Director in Exclusive Family Office, Partner ( ) Helen Dietz CFP ® - Managing Director in Total Wealth Management, Partner (Silicon Valley, California )

- Managing Director in Total Wealth Management, Partner (Silicon Valley, ) Linda Kitchens CFP ® - Director in Wealth Management, Partner ( San Diego, California )

CFP - Director in Wealth Management, Partner ( ) Mary Ellen Krueger CIMA ® - Director in Wealth Management, Partner ( Milwaukee, Wisconsin )

Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $13 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 2,200 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

Disclosures: Aspiriant did not pay a fee for placement on Forbes Top Advisor rankings, which are independently determined by SHOOK Research. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management. Click here for more methodology for the best in state ranking and here for methodology for the top women ranking. For the best in state ranking, the time period is 07.01.2022-06.30.2023, award date April 2024. For the top women ranking, the time period is 10.1.2022-09.30.2023, award date February 2024.

