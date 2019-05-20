Aspiriant CEO Rob Francais Selected by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the Most Influential Business Leaders in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Rob Francais has been honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal with its LA 500 Award for a second consecutive year.

The annual LA 500 Award / Most Influential Angelenos recognizes the 500 most powerful executives and business leaders, trend setters and thought leaders who drive economic growth in Los Angeles and Southern California. The fourth edition of LA 500 reflects a comprehensive process of extensive research, reporting and discernment that examined a community of millions and found 500 people whose contributions to the business community in Los Angeles merit inclusion on this exclusive annual list.

Under Rob's leadership and vision, Aspiriant has grown into the third largest independently owned wealth management firm in the country. Rob's most impressive business and civic accomplishments in 2018 included:

Expanding the Aspiriant business by welcoming 32 new employees and opening an office in Austin, Texas

Publishing a book titled, "The Story of Aspiriant," in celebration of the company's 10th anniversary

Expanding Aspiriant's Family Office Services for high net worth families into a new U.S. geography, the San Francisco Bay Area

Having Aspiriant be recognized as a top 10 financial advisor as well as a top destination for women wealth management advisors by several well-respected news organizations, including Advisory HQ and Family Wealth Report

Advocating for Aspiriant employees nationwide to spend a "Day of Giving" by volunteering for local charities dedicated to the well-being of Aspiriant communities

The professional accomplishments that Rob is most proud of include building the first national, independent and objective firm, offering comprehensive "in-house" wealth management services; establishing a broad-based employee-ownership model; and staying focused and committed to Aspiriant's vision on behalf of its clients through one of the worst economic downturns in recent memory.

Francais was honored on May 17th at the LA 500 unveiling cocktail reception, which is an exclusive event for the 500 individuals who are profiled in today's 2019 edition of annual LA 500/Most Influential Angelenos signature issue https://labusinessjournal.com/2019/LA500/.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $12 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Austin, San Diego and Orange County. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

