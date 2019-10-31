Aspiriant Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Francais Inducted into Barron's Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant (www.aspirant.com), a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced that its Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rob Francais has been inducted into the Barron's Hall of Fame. The hall of fame is an award that pays tribute to advisors who demonstrate long-term success and commitment to their clients.

Francais has appeared in 10 of Barron's annual Top 100 Advisor rankings over the past decade, including being named one of only 10 advisors who moved up to assume an executive role at his rapidly growing RIA firm and ranked as the number 10 firm in the Top 30 RIA firms based on assets under management, retention, and factors that contribute to providing broad and consistent service to clients.

"This is one of the greatest recognitions a financial advisor can have, and one of the highest compliments," said Francais. "I'm incredibly proud of this achievement, and I'm excited to continue executing Aspiriant's mission to transform the wealth management industry to serve high net worth families and provide them with the ultimate client service experience."

Under Rob's leadership and vision, Aspiriant has grown into the third largest independently owned wealth management firm in the country. Rob's most impressive business and civic accomplishments over the past year include:

Expanding the Aspiriant business by welcoming 35 new employees and opening an office in Austin, Texas

Publishing a book titled, "The Story of Aspiriant," in celebration of the company's 10th anniversary

Expanding Aspiriant's Family Office Services for high net worth families into a new U.S. geography, the San Francisco Bay Area

Aspiriant's recognition as a top 10 financial advisor as well as a top destination for women wealth management advisors by several well-respected news organizations, including Advisory HQ and Family Wealth Report

Being honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal with its LA 500 Award for a second consecutive year

Advocating for Aspiriant employees nationwide to spend a "Day of Giving" by volunteering for local charities dedicated to the well-being of Aspiriant communities

Aspiriant Raises the Bar in the Wealth Management Industry

Most of what Aspiriant does, clients see and experience directly. But there's a whole lot more the firm is doing behind the scenes. The organization we've built — and are perpetually improving for clients — is going to outlast the current partners and remain independent indefinitely. Aspiriant will continue to be a highly versatile partner for clients, their family and future generations. The firm's long-term vision is ambitious. Every year, we're evolving into a new species of personal service firm that:

Attracts the country's most talented advisors and investment specialists to work for clients

Harnesses the experience and expertise of our entire team, and the collective bargaining power of billions of dollars in client assets, for our clients' advantage

Creates a culture and a way of doing business that durably align our clients' interests and ours

Gives clients maximum continuity, by securing the succession of partners and remaining independent indefinitely

Establishes 100 percent employee ownership, eliminating the pressure to sell financial products or cater to outside owners

"We're deeply grateful to our clients for being our partners at every stage of this endeavor," said Francais. "We're not aware of any other organization thinking as big as we are. Together, we continue to build something pure and powerful. And we're gaining momentum."

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $12 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Austin, San Diego and Orange County. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.

