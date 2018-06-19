Aspiriant Fosters Next Generation of Leaders and Clients; Names Five New Principals

"I am proud and inspired to welcome these dynamic professionals to our firm's Principal Group. These new principals are particularly distinctive in that they are all under the age of 39," said Rob Francais, Co-Founder and CEO, Aspiriant. "Becoming a Principal represents a joint long-term commitment made between the new principal and the existing principals and organization on behalf of our clients and our people. This is a financial, legal, emotional and relational commitment. Congratulations to all!"

The Five New Principals at Aspiriant Include:

Lani Kapur Rains, CFP – Manager, Wealth Management (San Francisco)

Melissa Punim, J.D., LL.M – Manager, Strategic Planning (Los Angeles)

Natalie Morrella, CFP – Manager, Wealth Management (Mountain View)

Nate Kublank, CFP, CPWA, AEP – Director, Investment Advisory (Milwaukee)

Ryan Benson, CPA, CFP – Manager, Wealth Management (Orange County)

A primary goal of being a principal at Aspiriant is to improve the alignment of interests between the professional advisors and the clients, as well as the durability of the firm. All principals take on the financial responsibility of helping the firm remain permanently independent on behalf of clients and their people. The new principals are voted into the Principal Group by the existing principals. Aspiriant has 60 Principals out of 180 professional advisors. Aspiriant offers an unparalleled model in the industry in providing the opportunity for ownership in the firm, taking great pride in partnership not only between clients but with professional advisors as well.

Growth Strategy

Since 2008, Aspiriant has been on a mission to build a firm that is continually getting better at providing our clients peace of mind and giving our professionals the resources they need to best serve our clients for generations to come. To accomplish this, Aspiriant has built a team with expertise across all the different areas of our clients' financial lives. They attract professionals who are supremely talented, motivated by the chance to build something that serves clients over the long term, and retain that talent by offering them the opportunity to become an owner of Aspiriant. So Aspiriant is owned by the very advisors who serve the clients. As a result, the quality of their services offering is paramount. Aspiriant calls this part of its growth strategy "the alignment of interests" between clients and the advisors who are necessary to serve their needs. More specifically, their In-Organic Growth requires a shareholder vote to effectuate which puts them in direct control of the pace of their growth and serves as a formal governor. As long as growth leads to the firm getting better without jeopardizing their service experience, then they will continue to grow mindfully as they always have.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant (www.aspiriant.com) is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $12 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country. It has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, San Diego and Orange County.

