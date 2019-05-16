Aspiriant Names Three New Partners in Austin, Los Angeles and San Francisco

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced that three new partners across Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin have been voted into the owner group by the existing partners. These exceptional individuals exemplify Aspiriant's mission to transform the wealth management industry by remaining durably independent and objective, with a hard-wired succession model and 100 percent employee ownership.

These talented leaders hold an impressive list of credentials and diversity of backgrounds and experiences, that enhance the firm's culture and dedication to helping high net worth individuals and families live ideal lives.

"I am excited and proud to welcome this year's new class of partners," said Rob Francais, co-founder and chief executive officer of Aspiriant. "Becoming a partner is more about the future than it is about the past and represents a joint long-term commitment made between the new partner and the existing partners (and organization) on behalf of our clients and our people: financial, legal, emotional and relational. Above all else, becoming a partner is about improving the alignment of interests with our clients and the durability of our organization. All partners take on the financial responsibility of helping the firm remain permanently independent on behalf of clients and our people."

The Three New Partners at Aspiriant Include:

Devin Cruise, MBA, CFP – Manager, Wealth Management (Los Angeles)

Gavin Neil, CFA, CFP®, MSFA – Manager, Wealth Management (San Francisco)

Ryan Nelson, Manager, Investment Advisory (Austin)

Aspiriant is perpetually improving for its clients and is designed to outlast the current partners and remain independent indefinitely. The firm is approaching 200 team members, 68 of whom are partners in the firm. One of the attributes that distinguishes Aspiriant is its sustainable employee ownership model, which eliminates the pressure to sell financial products or cater to outside owners. Because the firm is committed to 100 percent employee-ownership, artificial, short-term performance pressures don't exist for its wealth management advisors. Aspiriant's partners and advisors get to fully live their values, which means they get to focus all their energy on doing the right thing for clients. This is the opposite of growth for growth's sake. It's growth for the clients' sakes.

