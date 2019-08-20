Aspiriant to Host 7-Week Personal Financial Boot Camp to Empower Women in San Francisco

What

Aspiriant kicks off its 7-week personal financial boot camp in San Francisco on September 10. These educational sessions on personal financial planning are for women who would like to gain and reinforce practical knowledge and skills so they can confidently take charge of their financial lives. Each session will take place in a comfortable, small-group learning environment. To register visit Aspiriant's registration page.

Information covered includes:

Week 1: Where we're at and where we're going – foundational awareness and context for the weeks ahead

Week 2: The wonderful world of income taxes

Week 3: Exploring saving and investment accounts

Week 4: Demystifying investments

Week 5: Planning for the unexpected

Week 6: Protecting yourself

Week 7: Where we've been: Wrap-up

When

Tuesdays — September 10, 17, 24; October 1, 15; and November 5, 12.



Time

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT



Where

Aspiriant, 50 California Street, Suite 2600, San Francisco

Cost

$2,500 for the entire 7-series class. Net profits will be donated to charity.



Register

To register visit Aspiriant's registration page, or contact Managing Director Sandi Bragar at sbragar@aspiriant.com, 415.371.7868 or Director Lani Kapur at lkapur@aspiriant.com, 415.371.7879. Registration is limited.



Top 10 actionable insights you'll walk away with:

1) More control over your current and future financial situations

2) The ability to connect your means to meaning

3) A better understanding of how your cash flow and net worth relate to each other

4) How to navigate your tax return and reduce taxes

5) Strategies for saving money and investing your wealth

6) How to responsibly use credit cards to build your credit

7) Practical ways to be prepared for unexpected life events

8) Thoughts about who you want to benefit from your wealth and when

9) How and when to find a financial advisor

10) The feeling of empowerment to act boldly and purposefully in order to make the best financial decisions for you and your family

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $12 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com .

Related Links

