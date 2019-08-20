Aspiriant to Host 7-Week Personal Financial Boot Camp to Empower Women in San Francisco
Educational Sessions on Personal Financial Planning Begin September 10
Who
Sandi Bragar CFP® is a managing director in planning strategy & research and a partner at Aspiriant. Sandi is a member of the Financial Planning Association and has served on the Programs Task Force for the organization's annual national conference and as a mentor in the Financial Planning Association's Residency Program. She has also been an instructor for the Certificate Program in the Personal Financial Planning Program at the University of California-Berkeley.
What
Aspiriant kicks off its 7-week personal financial boot camp in San Francisco on September 10. These educational sessions on personal financial planning are for women who would like to gain and reinforce practical knowledge and skills so they can confidently take charge of their financial lives. Each session will take place in a comfortable, small-group learning environment. To register visit Aspiriant's registration page.
Information covered includes:
Week 1: Where we're at and where we're going – foundational awareness and context for the weeks ahead
Week 2: The wonderful world of income taxes
Week 3: Exploring saving and investment accounts
Week 4: Demystifying investments
Week 5: Planning for the unexpected
Week 6: Protecting yourself
Week 7: Where we've been: Wrap-up
When
Tuesdays — September 10, 17, 24; October 1, 15; and November 5, 12.
Time
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT
Where
Aspiriant, 50 California Street, Suite 2600, San Francisco
Cost
$2,500 for the entire 7-series class. Net profits will be donated to charity.
Register
To register visit Aspiriant's registration page, or contact Managing Director Sandi Bragar at sbragar@aspiriant.com, 415.371.7868 or Director Lani Kapur at lkapur@aspiriant.com, 415.371.7879. Registration is limited.
Top 10 actionable insights you'll walk away with:
1) More control over your current and future financial situations
2) The ability to connect your means to meaning
3) A better understanding of how your cash flow and net worth relate to each other
4) How to navigate your tax return and reduce taxes
5) Strategies for saving money and investing your wealth
6) How to responsibly use credit cards to build your credit
7) Practical ways to be prepared for unexpected life events
8) Thoughts about who you want to benefit from your wealth and when
9) How and when to find a financial advisor
10) The feeling of empowerment to act boldly and purposefully in order to make the best financial decisions for you and your family
About Aspiriant
Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $12 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 1,700 individuals, families and institutions throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Boston, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com.
