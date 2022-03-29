Aspiring Sewist Wins Ultimate Sewing Package on The Price is Right

AURORA, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Californian woman Ester Campbell found the perfect match this week during her debut on The Price is Right. Ester won an ultimate sewing package worth $3,498.00, proudly sponsored by BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines.

Campbell skillfully won the Bonus Game by guessing higher or lower on four tricky items to claim the supreme "She Shed", an 8 foot by 10 foot shed loaded with prizes, starring the unbeatable combination of the bernette 77 sewing machine and bernette 64 AIRLOCK Serger.

A proud social worker, mother of four and occasional crocheter, Campbell has always aspired to design her own home décor and was delighted to learn that she can do all that and more with her new bernette machines. She hinted that her husband may start tailoring his own clothes.

"I am extremely excited, as is my husband, to get our hands on these machines and start creating. Don't be surprised if you see my designs one day on The Price is Right, the ones I made on my bernette!" said a delighted Campbell.

"We are delighted to see the perfect match between Ester Campbell and her bernette's," said Paul Ashworth, President and CEO of BERNINA of America. "These great machines can't be beat when it comes to quality engineering, functionality, and ease of use at an attractive price. We wish Ester and her family a lifetime of creativity without limits. Welcome to the bernette family, Ester," said Ashworth.

Awarded Money Magazine's best computerized sewing machine, the bernette 77 offers sewists comfort features like bernette Dual Feed, slide-speed control, multi-function knobs, semi-automatic needle threader and a maximum sewing speed of 1,000 SPM. It boasts sewing functions like stitch-plate detection, stitch width limitation, presser foot recommendation and a bernette Creative Consultant. The bernette 77 is priced at $1,749 MSRP.

For the ultimate value, pair the bernette 77 with the bernette 64 AIRLOCK, the Overlocker with easy air threading to automatically thread loopers.

With even more to offer, the bernette 64 AIRLOCK freearm makes it easy to sew sleeves and cuffs. Users will love the large work surface to the right of the needle and the slide-on table. Five LED lights ensure the working area is always brightly lit. The presser foot can be lowered and temporarily raised using the bernette Free Hand System, so your hands remain free to guide the fabric. With 16 different stitches to choose from and a sewing speed of up to 1300 stitches per minute, sewers will finish projects in no time! The b64 AIRLOCK is priced at $1,735 MSRP.

To learn more about BERNINA and bernette, please visit www.bernina.com and www.bernette.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

