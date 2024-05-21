Aspirion Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification for the Second Consecutive Cycle

COLUMBUS, Ga., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a technology-leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM" ) company for denials, underpayments, and complex claims, has further expanded its leadership position by once again earning certified status by HITRUST for Compass, its proprietary workflow platform and engine.

The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification achievement places Aspirion in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. The certification demonstrates that Aspirion's Compass applications have met the most stringent industry-defined risk and compliance requirements. HITRUST is an important element of Aspirion's broader strategy, hosted in the Microsoft Azure cloud, to ensure information security, privacy, compliance, and cybersecurity controls on behalf of our clients.

"Achieving recertification for this high-level endorsement underscores our dedication to surpassing the cybersecurity and data protection benchmarks established by the industry," said Amy Amick, Aspirion CEO. "We recognize the severe impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks within the healthcare sector and rigorously adhere to complex compliance requirements, safeguarding data, and upholding privacy standards. Data compliance is complex and costly, yet Aspirion willingly assumes this responsibility to ensure the protection of data for our provider clients with the highest level of diligence and excellence."

The HITRUST Assurance Program, by incorporating federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks alongside a risk-based approach, equips organizations to tackle security and data protection challenges. It provides a comprehensive and adaptable framework that offers prescriptive and scalable security controls. HITRUST Certification further emphasizes Aspirion's commitment to its core values.

"Given the cybersecurity threats that every healthcare organization faces today, obtaining HITRUST Certification is more crucial than ever," said Steven Filchock, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at Aspirion. "The HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification that Aspirion earned covering our Compass application reflects our mindset of exceeding previously established norms and serves as a strong testament to our ongoing dedication to prioritizing data security across our leading technology applications."

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that Aspirion takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, a US-based, technology-leading revenue cycle management company, partners with healthcare providers to capture revenue from their most difficult to resolve claims. Leveraging proprietary, advanced technology Aspirion recovers otherwise lost claims revenue by overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged accounts receivable, and effectively managing complex claims collections including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their earned revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The company serves clients across the US, including half of the 10 largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

