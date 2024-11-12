COLUMBUS, Ga., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, the healthcare technology revenue cycle management ("RCM") leader for denials, payment variance, and complex claims, today announced the appointment of Nick Giannasi as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A true luminary recognized as one of the leading innovators in healthcare, RCM, and Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Giannasi has a proven track record of advancing healthcare by leveraging AI to enhance provider and patient outcomes.

Aspirion Appoints Nick Giannasi as Chief Executive Officer

As hospitals and health systems face unprecedented financial pressures due to the increasing complexity and volume of denied claims, Aspirion remains at the forefront of innovation within the RCM industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies to improve financial outcomes, Aspirion is working to ensure providers secure rightful reimbursement for services rendered at unprecedented scale. Under Giannasi's leadership, Aspirion will further strengthen its position as the industry's technology pioneer, advancing AI innovations that make healthcare more affordable and accessible. The transition comes as former CEO Amy Amick moves to the Board of Directors after a successful tenure advancing the company in scale and maturity.

"I am thrilled to join Aspirion at an exciting time in the company's history and trajectory and at a time of such need for our providers," said Giannasi. "Aspirion's mission of getting providers paid fully, quickly and transparently for their work deeply resonates with me and ultimately will make healthcare more affordable and accessible. Our approach fuses human expertise, artificial intelligence and technology to streamline the claims process and reduce denials at exponential scale delivering significant value to our provider clients and ensuring they can focus on what matters most—delivering exceptional patient care and supporting their communities."

An Aspirion Board member, Giannasi brings deep expertise in healthcare technology and AI innovation, having shaped the company's strategy in these areas over the past two years and holding a number of patents in the field. His previous experience spans three leading healthcare technology organizations: Ciox, where he served as Chief Product Officer, and Datavant, as Head of Demand Side Product; Change Healthcare, where as Executive Vice President, Chief AI Officer, and Chief Data Officer, he developed and implemented the company's AI strategy while overseeing enterprise-wide data management; and Oracle, where he served as Vice President of Life Sciences Product Strategy.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Giannasi had leadership roles at Amersham, Double Twist, and GE Healthcare. He also co-founded the biotech company Phenocure LTD.

Mr. Giannasi previously served as Executive Chairman of AI at Aspirion. He also serves as Chairman of the Board at Relentless Health, a board member at Motiva.ai, and a senior advisor to Mubadala.

Mr. Giannasi holds a Bachelor of Science, with First Class Honors, in Zoology and Biochemistry from the University of Reading, earned his Ph.D. in Molecular, Behavioral, and Morphological Evolution from the University of Wales, and performed post-doctoral research under a Leverhulme Fellowship with Novartis.

"Nick embodies the requisite strategic vision to guide Aspirion forward in this rapidly evolving payor-provider landscape. His proven success in merging clinical expertise with AI and technology positions him uniquely to address the RCM industry's evolving demands. His experience will drive Aspirion's mission to enhance operational efficiency while advancing patient access and quality of care," said Aspirion's Board of Directors. "We are grateful for the leadership Amy brought to Aspirion, positioning the company for continued success and value creation moving forward."

Media Contact:

Erin Haynie

Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspirion