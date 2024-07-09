Aspirion Appoints Technology Veteran Doug Hebenthal as New Chief Technology Officer

COLUMBUS, Ga., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a technology-leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company for denials, underpayments, and complex claims, today announced the appointment of Doug Hebenthal as its new Chief Technology Officer ("CTO"), effective immediately. As the new CTO and Chief Compliance Officer, Hebenthal will spearhead Aspirion's technology strategy, oversee all aspects of software development, infrastructure, and information technology, and will also have accountability for compliance and security. Concurrently, Steven Filchock, who has served as CTO since 2018, will transition to an advisory role within the company as he begins his transition to retirement.

Doug Hebenthal, Chief Technology Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome Doug Hebenthal, whose exceptional technical vision and leadership will be invaluable to Aspirion," said Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "Doug's extensive experience and innovation track record mindset will be crucial in advancing our technology initiatives, particularly in the strategic integration of artificial intelligence technologies across our workforce automation. At the same time, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Steven Filchock for his significant contributions to Aspirion's success. As Steven transitions to retirement, we wish him the very best and are grateful for the lasting legacy he leaves as the founder of our Compass workflow management platform. I look forward to his continued guidance in an advisory capacity. With this transition, we're confident in our ability to continue building upon our strong technology foundation and further advancing our position as an industry leader."

With a history of spearheading technological advancements across diverse sectors, Hebenthal contributes deep expertise and a demonstrated ability to foster innovation. His distinguished career includes leadership positions at several major tech companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon, Change Healthcare, Axiom, and Knowable. Throughout his tenure, he has effectively led complex high-impact projects, consistently translating advanced technology into practical solutions, enabling scale, and building high-performing teams. He was an early innovator in internet technologies and pioneered the application of AI and machine learning to enterprise contract analysis—transforming legal documents into structured data, enabling organizations to gain clear visibility into their contractual risks and obligations.

"I'm excited to join Aspirion, a company that has already established itself as the leader in healthcare revenue cycle management," said Doug Hebenthal. "Aspirion's innovative approach and continued material investment in cutting-edge technologies have set the standard in the RCM industry. I look forward to building on this strong foundation, leveraging my experience to further enhance our impact through technology and drive digital transformation. My goal is to ensure that Aspirion not only maintains its leadership position but continues to revolutionize the RCM landscape. Together with the exceptional team here, we'll push the boundaries of what's possible, delivering even greater value to our clients and ultimately improving the financial health of healthcare providers across the nation."

Aspirion also acknowledges Filchock's significant contributions as the outgoing CTO. Under Filchock's leadership, the company achieved critical advancements that positioned it at the RCM industry's forefront. His pioneering approach accelerated Aspirion's progress and set new standards for excellence. The organization expresses profound gratitude for Filchock's transformative work, which has established a strong foundation for Aspirion's continued success and innovation.

"Looking back on my tenure at Aspirion, I'm deeply appreciative of the extraordinary path we've traveled together," Filchock remarked. "As I transition from my role as CTO, I'm confident in the company's bright future under Doug's guidance. I eagerly anticipate witnessing Aspirion's ongoing success and innovations."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, a US-based, technology-leading revenue cycle management company, partners with healthcare providers to capture revenue from their most difficult to resolve claims. Leveraging proprietary, advanced technology Aspirion recovers otherwise lost claims revenue by overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged accounts receivable, and effectively managing complex claims collections including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their earned revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The company serves clients across the US, including half of the 10 largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

Media Contact

Erin Haynie, Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspirion