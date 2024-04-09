COLUMBUS, Ga., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a leading technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") provider for revenue integrity and complex claims, announced today that Tina Eller has been appointed to the new position of Chief Experience Officer, effective immediately. The creation of this executive position and Eller's appointment underscores Aspirion's deep commitment to exceptional results and client focus. Eller will oversee Aspirion's Client Success and Implementation teams.

Aspirion Appoints Tina Eller to Newly Created Role of Chief Experience Officer Aspirion (PRNewsfoto/Aspirion)

"Exemplified by our 2024 Best in KLAS Denials Management award, we continually raise the standard for ourselves every day by creating exceptional client impact and unmatched outcomes," said Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "In 2024, Aspirion has significantly increased our investment to further enhance our commitment to Client Excellence, with the addition of this role representing just one of many ways we are investing on behalf of our clients. Tina's underlying depth of expertise in revenue cycle management both as a provider and vendor, offers a critical foundation that will enable her success. Moreover, Tina's understanding of how to architect optimal outcomes and premier client experience makes her the ideal candidate to lead our initiatives aimed at elevating client excellence, quality, and scalability."

With over 25 years of revenue cycle experience, Eller brings a wealth of expertise to Aspirion. Eller has served in various leadership roles, most recently as Vice President, Tech-Enabled Transformation at Optum where she spearheaded industry-leading implementation teams and developed best-practice-driven frameworks. Additionally, she held positions as Vice President and Global Head of RCM operations at Sutherland Healthcare, Vice President of Patient Access Operations at Convergent Revenue Cycle Management, and Vice President of Revenue Cycle Service and Client Operations at Experian Healthcare. During the initial half of her career, Eller held various Revenue Cycle Management roles with Centura Health. Here, she orchestrated strategic and operational enhancements, thereby contributing to the overall financial health of the health system.

"I'm thrilled to join the Aspirion team. The company's strong values, zeal for creating tangible value for clients and relentless pursuit of innovation, all aimed at raising the industry bar further are inspiring," said Eller. "Joining at this pivotal moment of growth offers an exciting opportunity to build upon the company's dedication to client excellence and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive success to new heights."

"Tina's appointment signifies our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional experience and outcome," said Amick. "This, along with several other pointed investments including our concentrated efforts on leap-ahead AI capabilities, are aimed at ensuring that we honor our commitment to our clients to help capture the complex receivables they are rightfully owed and to always be the partner of choice."

About Aspirion

Aspirion, headquartered in Columbus, Ga., helps hospitals and physicians recover otherwise lost claims revenue via overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged AR, and effectively collecting complex claims including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their Complex RCM revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The Company serves clients across the United States, including half of the ten largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

Media Contact

Erin Haynie, Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspirion