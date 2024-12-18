Aspirion Expands Revenue Cycle Management Capabilities Through Strategic Acquisition of Boost Healthcare

COLUMBUS, Ga., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, the healthcare technology revenue cycle management ("RCM") leader for denials, payment variance, and complex claims, today announced the acquisition of Boost Healthcare, marking a significant expansion of its mission to secure rightful reimbursement for healthcare providers through innovative technology solutions.

"Throughout our growth, we've strategically sought partners who enhance our RCM capabilities and domain expertise, and deliver greater value to healthcare providers as they continue to face mounting financial pressures amid increasingly complex reimbursement processes," said Nick Giannasi, CEO of Aspirion. "As a true market leader in reimbursement recovery, Boost Healthcare's expertise in zero-balance review, payment variance, denials management, and No Surprise Act compliance strengthens Aspirion's ability to transform healthcare financial operations. By combining Boost's deep expertise with our technology and AI, we are exponentially scaling our capacity to secure the rightful reimbursement for healthcare providers. We are delighted to welcome Liana Hamilton and her team to Aspirion."

Jim Bohnsack, Chief Strategy Officer of Aspirion, highlighted the transformative potential: "This strategic union further expands our suite of RCM services for the provider market. Combining our resources will allow Aspirion to deliver next-generation technology to ensure our provider clients are being paid appropriately for the services they render. Prospectively and retrospectively identifying payment variances will ensure our provider partners can focus on delivering care to the communities they serve."

"Joining the Aspirion family marks an exciting new chapter for Boost Healthcare," said Liana Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner of Boost. "Our shared commitment to innovation and client success makes this partnership particularly powerful. Aspirion's technological infrastructure and automation capabilities will amplify our ability to deliver best-in-class results, ensuring healthcare providers maintain the financial stability needed to serve their patients' needs effectively."

Aspirion's commitment to technology innovation and client partnerships continues to transform healthcare revenue cycle management. With exceptional client retention, expanded adoption of services, and strong growth in new partnerships, Aspirion leads the market in delivering innovative RCM solutions. This marks Aspirion's seventh strategic acquisition in six years.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, a US-based, technology-leading revenue cycle management company, partners with healthcare providers to capture revenue from their most difficult to resolve claims. Leveraging domain expertise, proprietary technology, and artificial intelligence (AI), Aspirion recovers otherwise lost claims revenue by overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged accounts receivable, and effectively managing complex claims collections including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology and AI platforms help ensure providers receive their earned revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The company serves clients across the US, including half of the 10 largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

