Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Leader Showcases Exceptional Growth and Innovation in the Face of Industry Challenges

COLUMBUS, Ga., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a technology-leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company for denials, underpayments, and complex claims, has been named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This prestigious annual ranking showcases the most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, offering a data-driven insight into the economy's most dynamic segment.

Aspirion Named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

"We are thrilled to make our debut on the Inc. 5000 list," said Amy Amick, CEO of Aspirion. "Being counted among America's fastest-growing private companies is not just an honor—it's a validation of our mission to transform the healthcare revenue cycle landscape. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to help healthcare providers secure the reimbursements they deserve. Looking ahead, we are energized by the prospect of deepening relationships with our current clients while continually welcoming new healthcare providers to our expanding community. We are proud to play a key role in creating a more efficient and equitable healthcare financial ecosystem."

Aspirion's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 class of 2024 places it among companies that have achieved exceptional revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, overcoming challenges such as inflation, increased capital costs, and a competitive hiring landscape. Collectively, the Inc. 5000 companies have created 874,458 new jobs over three years, demonstrating their significant contribution to employment and economic expansion. Ranked by percentage revenue growth, the Inc. 5000 offers valuable insights into America's most dynamic and successful private enterprises, with Aspirion now recognized among these high-performing companies.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as Inc. Magazine's editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 list acknowledges the continued trajectory of our meaningful growth," said Jim Bohnsack, Chief Strategy Officer at Aspirion. "With over 25 million private companies in the US, recognition of our growth by Inc. 5000 offers validation to the significance of the services we bring to our clients and the market's recognition of the value we bring forward. We're proud of our team's accomplishments and inspired by the opportunities on the horizon."

Aspirion, founded in 2006, has emerged as a technology leader in healthcare revenue cycle management services, specializing in denials, underpayments, and complex claims. The company's innovative approach combines highly skilled professionals—including attorneys, clinicians, and data scientists—with proprietary technologies to efficiently address all denial types and payer categories. Aspirion has significantly expanded its client base and workforce while maintaining its commitment to innovation and excellence. In 2024, Aspirion further solidified its industry-leading position by achieving two significant milestones: obtaining HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification for the second consecutive cycle, demonstrating its commitment to rigorous data security standards, and earning KLAS Research's Best in KLAS award for Denials Management Services, which highlights its exceptional expertise and high client satisfaction in this critical area of healthcare revenue cycle management.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, a US-based, technology-leading revenue cycle management company, partners with healthcare providers to capture revenue from their most difficult to resolve claims. Leveraging proprietary, advanced technology Aspirion recovers otherwise lost claims revenue by overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged accounts receivable, and effectively managing complex claims collections including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their earned revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The company serves clients across the US, including half of the 10 largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Haynie

Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspirion