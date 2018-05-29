Aspirion Offers Unique Solution for Settling Hospital Reimbursement Claims

"Aspirion provides a winning combination of process and technology to help hospitals settle traditionally hard-to-settle claims," said Mark Buffington, BIP Capital's chief executive officer. "We're very proud of the growth Aspirion has achieved due to its unique approach to solving a painful problem in the healthcare system, and we're especially thankful to its leadership team for driving such a successful exit for our investing partners."

As hospitals move from volume-based to value-based care models, value propositions are changing for both provider and patient. Thinner profit margins make the settlement of existing reimbursement claims increasingly important for a hospital system's bottom line.

BIP Capital first invested in Aspirion Health Resources in 2012. Under the VC firm's guidance, Aspirion has grown 17 percent year over year by emphasizing the following:

A strong focus on leadership development

Adding business lines unique to the market

Operational expertise in the healthcare space

"This acquisition will help us to continue our momentum and rapid growth," said Lori Lipocky, chief executive officer of Aspirion. "We're excited to expand our solution for automating and speeding the handling of hard-to-settle reimbursement claims to more hospitals nationwide."

