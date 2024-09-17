COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspirion, a technology-leading healthcare revenue cycle management ("RCM") company for denials, payment variance, and complex claims, today announced the appointment of Brian Lefort as its Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO"), effective immediately. As CHRO, Lefort will lead Aspirion's human capital initiatives, aligning talent strategy with business goals and operational objectives while overseeing talent acquisition and management, learning and development, compensation, and benefits.

Aspirion Welcomes Brian Lefort as Chief Human Resources Officer

"We frequently say at Aspirion, 'Our teammates are the foundation of our success.' We believe these words wholeheartedly, and know our success is driven by the remarkable team that we have built at Aspirion. With talent at the heart of all we do, the continued success for our clients and our future growth relies on our ability to attract, develop, and retain top-tier professionals," said Aspirion CEO, Amy Amick. "We're thrilled to welcome Brian Lefort to our leadership team. His proven track record of building high-performing teams aligns perfectly with our culture of innovation and growth. Aspirion's progressive use of technology enables our talent to perform at their best, pushing the healthcare RCM industry to new levels. Brian's leadership will be crucial in empowering our teams to continue to excel in this ever-evolving space."

Lefort joins Aspirion's executive team with over 20 years of experience spanning healthcare, technology, and finance. His extensive expertise in human resources leadership, transformation, and talent acquisition is bolstered by his most recent role as Chief Human Resources Officer at Cytel, a clinical trial analytics firm. Previously, Lefort served as Vice President of HR at Hologic, a women's health-focused medical technology company, and has held various positions in banking institutions. His diverse background in people management, organizational transformation, leadership development, and talent acquisition across multiple industries positions Lefort well for his new role at Aspirion.

"I'm thrilled to join Aspirion and am energized by the company's innovative spirit and commitment to excellence in healthcare RCM," said Lefort. "I look forward to collaborating with our leadership and teammates to further enhance our exceptional work environment, attracting top talent and empowering our passionate team to innovate. By nurturing our greatest asset—our people—we'll further accelerate Aspirion's market leadership and drive excellence in our industry."

Lefort joins Aspirion at a pivotal moment of innovation and transformation, as reflected by the company's inclusion in the prestigious 2024 Inc. 5000 list. His strategic and operational strengths in human capital will be instrumental in aligning talent with Aspirion's ambitious vision, further solidifying the company's position as an industry trailblazer. Under Lefort's leadership, Aspirion is poised to strengthen its capacity to serve and empower our growing network of over 1,000 healthcare provider partnerships across the nation.

About Aspirion

Aspirion, a US-based, technology-leading revenue cycle management company, partners with healthcare providers to capture revenue from their most difficult to resolve claims. Leveraging proprietary, advanced technology Aspirion recovers otherwise lost claims revenue by overturning denials and underpayments, resolving aged accounts receivable, and effectively managing complex claims collections including motor vehicle accident, workers' compensation, Veterans Affairs and TRICARE, and out-of-state Medicaid. Aspirion's experienced team of healthcare, legal, and technical professionals combined with industry-leading technology platforms help ensure providers receive their earned revenue so that they can focus on patient care. The company serves clients across the US, including half of the 10 largest health systems in the country. To learn more, visit www.aspirion.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Haynie

Vice President, Marketing

Aspirion

[email protected]

SOURCE Aspirion