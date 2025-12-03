ASPN Pharmacies Achieves Surescripts® RxTransfer Certification

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASPN Pharmacies, a leading patient services hub and digital pharmacy provider, is proud to announce it is Surescripts® certified for RxTransfer.

Why It Matters:

RxTransfer, part of Surescripts E-Prescribing solution, significantly improves interoperability, reduces medication errors, minimizes manual data entry, and accelerates transitions of care—helping pharmacists focus on what matters most: patient care.

Ami Patel, Executive Vice President of Hub Services at ASPN Pharmacies, stated:

"The ability to electronically transfer prescriptions is paramount to ensuring speed and efficiency for patients' access to key therapies. It allows critical information to be shared seamlessly and gives our pharmacists more time to care for the patients we serve and support."

This certification significantly strengthens ASPN's ability to manage prescription transfers for specialty-lite products in partnership with leading retail chain pharmacies. By leveraging Surescripts RxTransfer, ASPN can seamlessly and securely exchange prescription data, ensuring faster transitions of care and improved patient access.

With this enhanced interoperability, ASPN simplifies the prescription triage process, reduces manual entry, and minimizes errors, enabling retail partners to deliver specialty-lite therapies with greater efficiency. This advancement ensures prescriptions are filled accurately, communication flows smoothly, and pharmacists remain focused on providing exceptional patient care as part of an integrated care team.

RxTransfer meets NCPDP SCRIPT Standard version 2023011, representing a major advancement in the secure, electronic transfer of prescriptions and critical patient information between pharmacies. This innovation enhances care coordination, improves medication safety, and streamlines patient access to therapy.

About ASPN Pharmacies:

ASPN Pharmacies offers comprehensive patient access services, including full-service hub capabilities, and digital pharmacy solutions to ensure seamless care nationwide. Our integrated approach supports patients, prescribers, payers, and manufacturers by streamlining prescription management, prior authorizations, benefits verification, and financial assistance. Through advanced technology and dedicated care teams, we remove barriers to therapy initiation and adherence—helping patients start and stay on treatment. By delivering personalized support and nationwide coverage, ASPN empowers better outcomes for patients and partners alike.

To learn more about ASPN Pharmacies' patient access, hub, and digital pharmacy services, contact us at: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Bill Fitzgerald

VP Marketing

Asembia

P: 973-564-8004

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Asembia