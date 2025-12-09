Aspyr Professional Group Launches Branded Client Mobile App, Elevating Digital Experience for Clients Globally

TaxDome, the leading all-in-one Firm Operating System for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting professionals, powers custom mobile app

NORTH PLATTE, Neb., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspyr Professional Group, PC, a leading Nebraska-based accounting and advisory firm, today announced the launch of its new Aspyr-branded client mobile app, marking a significant milestone in the firm's commitment to delivering an exceptional, modern, and seamless client experience. The custom mobile app is powered by TaxDome, Aspyr's technology partner for secure client communications, digital document management, and workflow automation.

Founded in 2017 and with locations in North Platte, Hastings, and Seward, Aspyr Professional Group's team of 22 professionals provides comprehensive financial, accounting, and tax services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The firm prioritizes trust, accessibility, and personalized service in every client relationship.

"We wanted a client portal and mobile experience that truly represents our firm: one that is user-friendly, secure, and places everything our clients need right at their fingertips," said Shannon W. Meyer, CPA and Partner in Aspyr Professional Group. "The new Aspyr app accomplishes exactly that. It gives clients direct access to all required tasks, enables them to electronically upload and share tax information, and supports seamless collaboration no matter where they are in the world."

By partnering with TaxDome, Aspyr can offer a fully branded mobile experience built on technology developed and maintained by TaxDome's product and engineering teams. The app is powered by TaxDome's secure, customizable platform—trusted by thousands of accounting firms—and tailored to reflect Aspyr's identity while providing clients with a seamless, modern digital experience.

"Aspyr Professional Group is deeply committed to forward-thinking service and client care," said Petar Iliev, Chief Revenue Officer at TaxDome. "We're proud to have developed and continue to maintain their branded mobile app, giving Aspyr clients a secure place to communicate, share documents, and stay connected. This experience enhances accessibility, simplifies collaboration, and supports Aspyr's mission to accelerate client success."

The Aspyr app is available immediately on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play."

About Aspyr Professional Group, PC

Aspyr Professional Group, PC, formerly Moore & Hawks, PC, provides comprehensive financial, accounting, and tax services for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. With a team of 22 experienced professionals and three locations across Nebraska, the firm is committed to delivering value, accelerating client success, and offering holistic solutions through collaboration with banking, investment, and legal partners.

About TaxDome

TaxDome is an all-in-one practice management platform designed for accounting, bookkeeping, and tax firms. Offering workflow automation, secure client communication tools, document management, e-signatures, and customizable mobile apps, TaxDome powers more than 10,000 firms worldwide.

Through its fully white-label client mobile app service, TaxDome helps firms deliver exceptional, personalized experiences and ensure clear, secure communication with clients.

