Aspyr Receives $4 Million ABA Grant to Expand Registered Apprenticeships in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspyr, a leading workforce innovation organization (formerly known as the Workforce Development Board of Central Ohio), has been awarded a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to establish and grow registered apprenticeships in Central Ohio. This grant will allow Aspyr and South Central Ohio Workforce Partnership (SCOWP) to expand high-quality training and employment opportunities to individuals in the region including Franklin, Fairfield, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, and Vinton Counties.

The grant, provided through Apprenticeship Building America (ABA), will enable Aspyr and SCOWP to develop and implement registered apprenticeship programs in various in-demand industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, and education. These programs will provide individuals with hands-on training and valuable skills, leading to well-paying jobs and career advancement opportunities.

"We are thrilled to receive this grant from the U.S. Department of Labor," said Lisa Patt -McDaniel, CEO of Aspyr. "This funding will allow us to expand our efforts in creating a skilled workforce in Central Ohio and provide individuals with the necessary training and support to succeed in their careers. We are committed to collaborating closely with our community partners to ensure these apprenticeship programs' success."

Rick Szabak, Fairfield County Director of Economic and Workforce Development added, "Our local area has seen hundreds of individuals receive a pre-apprenticeship certificate, but we need more opportunities for them to further their careers with employers through a full apprenticeship program. This grant will provide us the funding and staffing to help these employers build these programs and attract a skilled workforce that they can develop."

Aspyr and SCOWP are excited to begin the implementation of these registered apprenticeship programs and look forward to the positive impact they will have on the community. For more information about Aspyr or SCOWP please visit their websites at www.aspyr.org or https://www.scoworkforcepartnership.org.

