ASQ, A Global Association for Quality Professionals, Names Sid Bhatnagar CEO

News provided by

American Society for Quality

08 Dec, 2023, 14:15 ET

Bhatnagar joined ASQ in 2020 

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASQ, the leading global association for professionals passionate about quality, today announced that Sid Bhatnagar has been named the Society's CEO, effective immediately. Bhatnagar has served as Interim CEO since May 2023.

The Society partnered with a globally recognized firm specializing in executive recruiting for non-for-profit and other major industries. The ASQ CEO search included reviewing more than 125 candidates.

Continue Reading
ASQ, the leading global association for professionals passionate about quality, today announced that Sid Bhatnagar has been named the Society’s CEO, effective immediately.
ASQ, the leading global association for professionals passionate about quality, today announced that Sid Bhatnagar has been named the Society’s CEO, effective immediately.

"Sid has demonstrated an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges, drive operational excellence, and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration," said 2023 ASQ Chair, Francisco Santos. "His achievements, particularly during his eight months as Interim CEO, have been a testament to his visionary leadership and deep commitment to ASQ."

"I am both honored and humbled to accept the role of CEO for ASQ," Bhatnagar said. "Working alongside our esteemed community of volunteers and members, I am enthusiastic to continue advancing our mission and promoting the importance of excellence through quality."

Bhatnagar had an extensive career across multiple industries as a seasoned executive with a keen focus on driving continuous improvement through the optimization of people, processes, and technology. Bhatnagar's strategic prowess has allowed him to build and coach cross-functional teams, and establish collaborative relationships with top-level stakeholders, including board of directors, strategic partners and other executives.

Bhatnagar has led the Society for the past eight months as its Interim CEO, and through unwavering resolve and leadership he has helped the Society navigate through this time of transition. He joined the Society in 2020 as Chief Information Officer, and then was promoted to Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer.

"Sid's comprehensive understanding of the complexities of our mission-based Society and his proactive and collaborative approach showcase the mindset and philosophies needed to lead an association and community," said Santos.

Bhatnagar holds degrees in Management Information Systems and Corporate Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He and his family live in Illinois.

About ASQ

ASQ is the leading membership association to help quality professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, resources, networks, and solutions to a global membership of over 40,000 individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

CONTACT: Andrea Kozek, [email protected]

SOURCE American Society for Quality

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.