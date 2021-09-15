ASQ Government Division Announces Formation of the Center for Electoral Quality and Integrity (CEQI)

The vision for the CEQI is to be known as a resource that government leaders and citizens turn to... Tweet this

The Government Division of the American Society for Quality (ASQ) has more than 1,200 quality and performance improvement professionals from all areas of government, government leaders, consultants, analysts, practitioners, university professors, students and others interested in the public sector.

Its vision is a world where fact-based government is admired for the efficiency and effectiveness of its service and its mission is to find, develop, and support quality and performance improvement champions in government.

Mr. Berson noted further, "The public sector focus of the Government Division and our members' experience working with government organizations at all levels, makes this division the logical group from which to deploy our support to electoral groups throughout the nation and globally."

CEQI are seeking volunteers to support the CEQI who are knowledgeable about electoral procedures and practices and who have a passion around election integrity.

If you are interested in volunteering, please reach out to Mr. Bass at his contact information below.

About Kerry L. Bass

Kerry L. Bass is an ASQ Senior member and CEO & Principal of Potential To Reality Consulting LLC. He is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt; an ASQ Certified Manager of Quality/Operational Excellence and Certified Quality Auditor; a PMI certified Project Management Professional and a certified Organizational Change Management Practitioner from Prosci. Mr. Bass has over 35 years of corporate, non-profit and public sector leadership experience.

About ASQ

ASQ is the leading membership association to help quality professionals achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, knowledge, networks, and solutions to a global membership of individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA.

