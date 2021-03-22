ASQ Government Division Announces Publication of Standard ASQ/ANSI G1:2021

MILWAUKEE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASQ Government Division, in coordination with the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), formally announced the publication and availability of standard ASQ/ANSI G1:2021 Guidelines for Evaluating the Quality of Government Operations and Services, as well as the official registry of ASQ Designated Examiners and verified Government Entity Maturity Level.

"ASQ/ANSI G1:2021 provides the uniform, objective standard by which government entities can develop and confirm the level of sustainable quality of their operations and services," said Richard E. Mallory, the principal author of the standard and the immediate past Chair of The Center for Quality Standards in Government of the ASQ Government Division. "We believe that as the standard is broadly accepted and applied, it will provide a powerful tool for showing the relative efficiency and effectiveness of government entities through the sustained use of quality practices."

In relation to the standard, The Center for Quality Standards has developed training for ASQ Designated Examiners and others on the Guidelines and how they should be applied. The following ASQ members are the initial cohort of Designated Examiners:

Richard Mallory - Former Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government/Mallory Management, Sacramento, CA

- Former Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government/Mallory Management, Janice Stout - Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government, U.S. Dept. of Justice (retired), Lost Creek, WV

- Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government, U.S. Dept. of (retired), Christena Shepherd - Co-Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government/ Jacobs Space Exploration Group, Huntsville, AL

- Co-Chair of the Center for Quality Standards in Government/ Jacobs Space Exploration Group, Larry Edwards - Larry Edwards & Associates, LLC, Huntersville, NC

- & Associates, LLC, Wes Knepper - Alliance Health, Morrisville, NC

- Alliance Health, Kerry Bass - Potential To Reality Consulting LLC. Marietta, GA

- Potential To Reality Consulting LLC. Wayne Shelton - National Center for Explosives Training and Research, Huntsville, AL

- National Center for Explosives Training and Research, Jarrett Perlow - U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Washington DC

- U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Shaniqua Green – U.S. Government Accountability Office, Washington DC

Impact For Government Entities and Their Leaders

The new Guidelines provide a concise framework for elected and appointed leaders, government entity staff and their constituents to know the objective level of maturity of the systems and underlying processes used in the operations and services delivered by the entity. Government entities that utilize the Guidelines will have the missing link for implementing quality by supporting quality disciplines like Lean Six Sigma and alignment with fundamental best practice management techniques, like the Baldrige Excellence Framework.

The Guidelines are available from ASQ in ePDF format at the ASQ.org Books & Standards site and at the follow url: https://asq.org/quality-press/display-item?item=T1574E

