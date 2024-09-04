ASQ Launches New Certified Construction Quality Manager Certification to Elevate Industry Standards and Promote Sustainable Practices

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Quality (ASQ) announces the launch of the Certified Construction Quality Manager (CCQM) certification, a new credential designed to enhance construction quality and ensure sustainable practices across the industry. This certification is a testament to ASQ's commitment to driving excellence and innovation in construction quality management.

The construction industry is at a pivotal moment where quality and sustainability are more critical than ever. The CCQM certification addresses the growing need for highly skilled professionals who can manage construction projects with a focus on quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and sustainable building practices. This new certification is designed to equip construction managers with the knowledge and skills required to lead projects that meet the highest standards of quality and sustainability.

The development of the CCQM certification was a collaborative effort spearheaded by ASQ's Design and Construction Division (DCD), with significant contributions from construction subject matter experts from across many industry segments. This collaborative approach ensures that the certification is globally relevant and reflects the latest industry standards and best practices.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Certified Construction Quality Manager certification, which represents a significant step forward for the construction industry," said Michael Byrnes, ASQE Executive Director of Certification. "This partnership with ASQ highlights the critical need for advanced quality management skills in construction. The CCQM certification will play a vital role in promoting sustainable practices and elevating the overall quality of construction projects worldwide."

Jim Templin, ASQE CEO, also emphasized the strategic importance of the new credential. "The launch of the CCQM certification underscores the strong partnership between ASQE and ASQ in developing solutions for quality professionals. This certification is not only a testament to our shared commitment to excellence but also a strategic move to address the evolving needs of the construction industry. We believe that the CCQM will become a cornerstone for professionals dedicated to driving quality and sustainability in construction."

ASQ would like to acknowledge the significant contributions made by the project sponsors from the ASQ Design and Construction Division, Certification Council and the dedicated team of subject matter experts who have made this certification possible. Their unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit have been instrumental in creating a certification that will have a lasting impact on the construction industry.

The Certified Construction Quality Manager certification is now open for applications. For more information on the certification and how to apply, please visit asq.org.

About ASQ

The American Society for Quality (ASQ) is a global community of quality professionals dedicated to the advancement of quality practices and principles in various industries. ASQ provides training, certification, and knowledge to empower individuals and organizations to achieve excellence.

About ASQE

ASQExcellence (ASQE) was founded in January 2020 as a trade association whose mission is to deliver credentialing, quality-driven offerings and insights to organizations in support of their performance excellence journey. ASQE provides expertise, insights, thought leadership, networks and resources to a global membership of organizations and their affiliated individuals representing a wide range of industries and cultures.

