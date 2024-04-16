ASQ's World Conference on Quality & Improvement: Creating Lasting Solutions for Individuals, Organizations, and Society

MILWAUKEE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a rich legacy of more than 75 years as the quality community's premier event, ASQ's World Conference on Quality & Improvement (WCQI) stands as a beacon, connecting people passionate about quality with the processes, technologies, and experts necessary to achieve curated results for their organizations. Taking place at the San Diego Convention Center May 12-15, 2024, this year's WCQI promises to be a transformative experience for attendees seeking to enhance their understanding of quality methodologies and prepare for future challenges with sustainable solutions.

"ASQ's World Conference on Quality & Improvement serves as a cornerstone for quality professionals worldwide, providing a platform where they can engage with cutting-edge practices, network with industry experts, and gain actionable strategies to drive continuous improvement within their organizations," said Wanda Sturm, 2024 ASQ chair, Board of Directors.

WCQI's agenda includes a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and keynote presentations covering critical areas such as quality management, process improvement, risk assessment, and emerging technologies. Attendees can expect to learn from industry leaders, share best practices, and explore innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of today's business landscape.

Keynotes

Freddie Ravel, business success expert, virtual & live performer of rockstar keynotes & Grammy pianist to the stars

The Music of Leadership , Monday, May 13 , 8:15 AM PT

, , ASQ will recognize past chairs and award and medal winners prior to the keynote address.

Duncan Wardle, creative speaker, former Head of Innovation for Disney

Working in Harmony with AI , Tuesday, May 14 , 8:15 AM PT

, , ASQ Fellow and Honorary members will be recognized prior to the keynote address.

Robyn Benincasa, Adventure Racing World Champion, CNN Hero, and Bestselling Author

• Inspiring Greatness Through G.R.I.T, Wednesday, May 15, 10:30 AM PT

Additional Content

Networking receptions

ASQ's annual meeting (for ASQ members only)

Women in Quality breakfast

NextGen receptions

First Timers orientation

60 concurrent sessions

6 workshops

Topics include: emerging management and leadership practices; motivating teams and team building; recruitment and retention; multiple generations in the workplace; supervisory skills; training, education, and development; change management, closing the leadership gap, leadership in the twenty-first century, transformational leadership, social responsibility, and sustainability.

"We are committed to providing quality professionals with the knowledge, resources, and networks they need to drive meaningful change and create lasting impact within their organizations," added Sturm.

Registration

WCQI standard registration pricing is $1,499 for members, $1,699 for nonmembers and closes May 6.

Members can register on site beginning May 11 for $1,639 and nonmembers can register for $1,799 .

for and nonmembers can register for . ASQ will provide 2.5 RUs for WCQI attendees.

For more information about ASQ's World Conference on Quality & Improvement, including to register and the conference agenda, please visit asq.org/WCQI.

About ASQ

ASQ is the leading membership association to help people who care about quality achieve their career goals and drive excellence through quality in their organizations and industries.

ASQ provides expertise, knowledge, networks, and solutions to a global membership of individuals spanning more than 130 countries. ASQ was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., USA. Learn more about ASQ's members, mission, technologies, and training at asq.org.

Contact:

Andrea Kozek

[email protected]

SOURCE American Society for Quality