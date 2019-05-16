Asquared Studios Is Fastest Rising Business on Arizona State University Sun Devil 100 List

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asquared Studios was recently named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 class of 2019, presented by the Arizona State University (ASU) Alumni Association. Sun Devil 100 recognizes ASU alumni, who as business founders and leaders, exemplify the university's reputation for excellence, sustainability and innovation. Asquared Studios is the only architecture and design firm to be selected for the 2nd year in a row.

Tasting room designed by Asquared Studios for the esteemed Mending Wall Winery Richard's Grove Pavilion designed by Asquared Studios for Jackson Family Wines

ASU Alumni Association President and CEO Dr. Christine K. Wilkinson notes, "Sun Devil 100 recognizes our alumni from around the world who are continuing the university's history of entrepreneurship and leadership." Dr. Wilkinson, who is also Senior Vice President and Secretary of ASU, adds, "I commend Asquared Studios for staying true to the values instilled by an ASU education, and for giving back to the School of Design through a scholarship award."

"We are very proud to once again be among the Sun Devil 100 honorees," says Tony Garcia, AIA, who co-founded Asquared Studios in 2005 with fellow ASU alum Jessie Whitesides, NCARB. The two met as students at ASU's Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts, ranked among the top 20 design schools in the United States. He notes, "Our education at ASU taught us the value of collaboration which remains at the core of our business relationships."

Co-located in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Southern California, Asquared Studios–whose portfolio includes custom homes as well as projects for clients such as Mending Wall Winery, Benovia Winery and Jackson Family Wines–was among the architecture and design "first responders" in the aftermath of the October 2017 Northern California wildfires. Jessie, along with other design professionals, assisted with fire recovery efforts from her base in Santa Rosa, while from his base in San Diego, Tony researched best practices for navigating the complicated path of recovering from a natural disaster.

Whitesides states, "Our default setting is to be collaborative, and that experience showed us that we can successfully rise to the occasion during a crisis, not only with each other, but also with our community. This is just one of many important life lessons that we learned while at ASU."

About Asquared Studios (asquaredstudios.com @press_a2studios)

We are a contemporary design studio seeking to embrace projects that present us with the challenges of vernacular living within the context of our modern environment. We believe that our clients come first, and that all projects require an interactive collaboration to develop an artfully crafted result. We are invigorated by the notion that the basic fundamentals of function and cost can be translated into sophisticated spaces, elegant details, and environmental sustainability.

Editor's Note: High-resolution images, and/or interviews with Jessie Whitesides and Tony Garcia are available upon request. designagencyco.com 323-522-6391

Lisa Boquiren | 214732@email4pr.com

Erin Cullerton | 214732@email4pr.com

SOURCE Asquared Studios

Related Links

http://asquaredstudios.com

