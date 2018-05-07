ASR Nederland NV Selects CCH Tagetik for IFRS 17 for Insurance Contract Accounting

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that ASR Nederland NV, the third largest insurance provider in The Netherlands, has selected CCH Tagetik's IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts Solution. ASR Nederland also uses the CCH Tagetik platform for Solvency II, consolidation, tax, cost allocation and disclosure management.

Issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, IFRS 17 for accounting of insurance contracts goes into effect January 1, 2021, with prior-year comparative reporting required. Under IFRS 17, which replaces IFRS 4, insurance contract liabilities have to be calculated as the present value of future insurance cash flows with a provision for risk. Its goal is to increase transparency and provide greater confidence in reported numbers through the use of a single, consistent accounting model for all insurance contracts. The new reporting standard, applicable to any company issuing insurance contracts, represents the biggest change to insurance accounting in more than 20 years.

"IFRS17 compliance is a major project for every insurance company since it will have significant impact on most finance and accounting processes, and will significantly alter the presentation of the financial results," said Patrick Klijnsmit, director of group accounting, reporting, and control at ASR. "Given this huge challenge, we were very conscious of time constraints and implementation risks and selected after a thorough process an IFRS 17 solution to give us enough time to plan, prepare and implement before the actual deadline."

"We applaud ASR for its proactive approach to IFRS 17 and its visionary approach to modernizing finance," said Marco van der Kooij, managing director for CCH Tagetik Benelux and Nordic. "When viewed strategically, IFRS 17 can give finance teams new and powerful insights into a company's risk potential and performance drivers."

CCH Tagetik's IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts Solution provides a centralized IFRS reporting hub that includes a data repository, calculation modeling, reporting, and disclosures. The solution has pre-built ETLs for easy importing and exporting, as well as workflow management and complete data auditability. The company also offers regulatory solutions for IFRS 9 (financial instruments), IFRS 15 (revenue accounting), and IFRS 16 (lease accounting). For more details, click here .

About ASR Nederland NV

Headquartered in Utrecht, ASR Nederland NV is one of the top three insurers in the Netherlands. Through its labels a.s.r., De Amersfoortse, Ditzo, Ardanta and Europeesche Verzekeringen, a.s.r. offers insurance, pension and banking products and services to consumers and SMEs. a.s.r. is also active as a fiduciary asset manager, particularly in the public sector. ASR is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX). For more information, please visit www.asrnl.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik , a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com

