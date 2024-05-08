ASRC Federal Announces New Chief Information Officer John Pisano

RESTON, Va., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announces John Pisano as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Pisano will lead the corporate information technology strategy and partner with customers across the enterprise to advance ASRC Federal's IT systems and processes.

Pisano brings more than 25 years of experience to ASRC Federal and has worked in the federal government contracting and IT services consulting industries. Most recently, he served as vice president, IT Infrastructure Engineering & Operations at Booz Allen Hamilton where he led the integration of IT architecture services, executed the global organization's strategy for IT infrastructure and business applications/systems, and managed an extensive program portfolio within the IT organization.

In addition to supporting federal government customers, Pisano has served for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army Reserve where he is currently a Brigade Command Sergeant Major.

"We have great confidence in John's ability to innovate, operate and secure our information technology infrastructure," said Jennifer Felix, president and chief executive officer of ASRC Federal. "His background and experience will be a great benefit to us as we continue to grow our business."

Pisano has a BS in Information Technology from Capella University and numerous certifications including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), ICAgile Certified Professional (ICP) and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) Agilist (SA).

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

