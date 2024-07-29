ASRC Federal Awarded $146 Million Contract to Provide Comprehensive Base Operations Services for Sheppard Air Force Base

Services will support readiness at the U.S. Air Force's largest and most diverse

training installation

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announced today that its subsidiary ASRC Federal Gulf State Constructors LLC was awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to provide base operations services for the Sheppard Air Force Base and Lake Texoma Recreational Annex at Fredrick Airfield in Wichita Falls, Texas in support of the 82nd Training Wing and 80th Flying Training Wing. The contract is valued at $146 million, with work beginning in August 2024 and the potential to extend through July 2031.

Services to be performed represent comprehensive base operations support including installation, operations, engineering, environmental, emergency, real property and financial management.

This new contract expands on ASRC Federal's current operations support work for the Air Education and Training Command (AETC)'s 71st Flying Training Wing at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to bring our proven operations and maintenance expertise to Sheppard Air Force Base," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "Our team takes pride in providing multifaceted operational services that large and complex military installations require to enable warfighter readiness."

AETC's mission is to recruit, train and educate over 60,000 airmen and personnel from other military branches annually, through military, technical and flight training. Over 20,000 airmen-in-training and support personnel are on Sheppard AFB during a normal duty day.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees, and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

