ASRC Federal Hires New Chief of Growth

Dan Cuviello to Lead Business Development for Strategic Expansion

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASRC Federal announces Dan Cuviello as its new Chief Growth Officer. Cuviello has more than 25 years leading business development for government contracting companies.

"Dan brings great insight and decades of successful business development expertise to our organization," said Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal. "He is exactly what we need to sharpen our focus and lead our growth organization as we continue building an enterprise that provides an enduring future for our Alaska Native shareholders."

ASRC Federal Chief Growth Officer Dan Cuviello

Cuviello most recently served as senior vice president, corporate business development at CACI International. In this role, he led over 250 professionals across all aspects of the business development lifecycle, including capture management, proposal operations, pricing strategy, government-wide acquisition contracts (GWAC) execution, knowledge management and program transitions. During his tenure, Cuviello partnered with CACI's operating segments to deliver the highest new business and recompete capture rates ever achieved, driving year-over-year record submissions and awards.

Prior to CACI, Cuviello spent nine years at Lockheed Martin in senior business development roles across several diverse lines of business as well as operations management roles.

"I am excited about the opportunity to help shape and drive ASRC Federal's long-term growth," Cuviello noted. "Already, I am struck by the expanse of capabilities at ASRC Federal and the strong sense of purpose that is ingrained in the culture and the people."

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal's family of companies deliver successful mission outcomes and elevated performance for federal civilian, defense and intelligence agencies while building an enduring enterprise focused on customers, employees and shareholders. For more information, please visit www.asrcfederal.com .

