ASRC Federal Names Jennifer Felix EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Felix has more than 25 years of experience in finance, business operations and organizational change management, M&A due diligence, and integration and strategy. Prior to joining ASRC Federal, Felix held senior executive management positions at SAIC, Vencore, Sotera and General Dynamics.

"I'm delighted to join ASRC Federal and work with the team to optimize operational execution and build upon the outstanding business growth experienced over the last five years," said Felix. "Having worked in the government services industry for both publicly traded and private equity-owned companies, I was deeply compelled by the unique mission of ASRC Federal, the opportunity to join a very strong ASRC Federal leadership team and help the organization fulfill its strategic growth objectives."

Felix holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park, is a Certified Public Accountant and serves on the March of Dimes Greater Washington Chapter Board of Directors.

About ASRC Federal

ASRC Federal comprises a family of companies that deliver engineering, information technology, infrastructure support, professional and technical services to U.S. civil, defense and intelligence agencies. ASRC Federal companies have employees in over 40 states across the U.S. focused on providing reliable, cost-efficient services that help government customers achieve mission success. Headquartered in Beltsville, Maryland, ASRC Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation. For more information, please visit: www.asrcfederal.com.

Contact:

Anton Pototski

(301) 837-5512

apototski@asrcfederal.com

SOURCE ASRC Federal

Related Links

http://www.asrcfederal.com

